It looked like the Pronghorns had a top-10 upset all but locked up with eight minutes left in the fourth quarter. They were up 83-65, but the No. 9 Western Wyoming Community College men’s basketball team stormed back for a wild 113-109 win in overtime.
Gillette College built its 18-point lead behind freshman Teonta McKeithen’s 13-point outburst midway through the second half. The Mustangs hit big shot after big shot down the stretch, though, and a pair of off-balance 3-pointers in the final 22 seconds forced overtime tied at 93.
After closing the fourth quarter on a 28-10 scoring run, Western had more in the tank for overtime to stretch a 100-99 advantage with 3:25 left into a 107-101 lead. That turned the final 48 seconds into a free throw shooting game and the Pronghorns fell short.
“Credit to them, they hit big shots. They’ve been making those all season,” Gillette College coach Shawn Neary said. “Our guys played hard and our guys fought hard.
“I’m just disappointed for them, because No. 1, we didn’t finish the game in regulation. And No. 2, you hate to lose home games.”
The Pronghorns tried pulling away in the first half, but couldn’t. They were leading 37-26 following a two-handed dunk by Tarig Eisa and a driving layup from Mason Archambault, before the Mustangs responded to cut the lead to 47-43 at halftime.
Two key scoring runs in the second half put Gillette College into a winning position. The first was after the team fell behind 55-52 with 16:15 remaining, as Archambault answered with a layup and then Gary Solomon nailed a 3 on the next possession to regain the lead.
Back-to-back 3-pointers from sophomore Bradley Akhile capped a 13-5 run with 13:33 left and put the Pronghorns up 65-58. Western reeled the Pronghorns in again, though, and it was 66-63 two minutes later.
That’s when Gillette’s second unit entered the game and completely outplayed the Mustangs. Freshman Jo Jones’ layup with 10:55 marked the start of the run. Three minutes later, the Pronghorns had scored 17 points and were ahead 83-65.
Jones had one more bucket during that stretch, as McKeithen carried the rest of the scoring load. He hit three straight 3-pointers, one from about five feet behind the line, while scoring 13 points in a little over two minutes.
“I thought we kind of had it in the bag after that,” McKeithen said. “We thought we were going to keep it contained.”
Neary handed the reins to his starters with the 18-point lead, but they couldn’t hang onto it. Western quickly found some life and scored on four straight possessions after the first unit reentered the game near the seven-minute mark.
Once the Mustangs regained their confidence, the Gillette lead steadily shrank. The Pronghorns still clung to an 87-73 advantage with 5:35 remaining, before Western’s half-court trap took them out of rhythm and the scoring disappeared.
The Mustangs owned the next five minutes and a 14-2 run had them breathing down Gillette’s neck only down 89-87 with 43 seconds left.
Archambault went 4-for-4 from the free throw line during the remaining time, but even that wasn’t enough. It was 91-87 when Western’s LeChaun Duhart hit his first off-balance 3 with 22 seconds left.
Archambault’s second clutch trip to the line gave the Pronghorns a 93-90 lead, before Duhart hit another contested 3-pointer with 4 seconds left to force overtime.
“They were hitting some tough shots and we didn’t execute that well in the end,” Archambault said. “It’s tough, because we could’ve beat this team, but we let it go at the end.”
Sophomore Jayden Coke gave Gillette two leads during the first 35 seconds of overtime, but the Mustangs answered both to knot the game at 97. Then Western made its decisive 10-4 run, which forced Gillette to start fouling in the final minute.
Even though the hope was ebbing from the Pronghorn Center, McKeithen made everyone refocus with 25 seconds left. He nailed a corner 3 to cut the lead to 108-106, but the Mustangs went 5-of-6 from the line the rest of the way to close out the 113-109 win.
There were things, such as allowing Western to shoot 44% from 3 and Gillette’s 22 turnovers, that Neary was disappointed about. But he had no complaints about the effort and energy his team brought for the highly anticipated game against a top-10 opponent.
“With tough losses, you’re always disappointed and hurt. But I told them they played hard and keep their head up,” he said. “It’ll hurt for awhile, but tomorrow we have to bounce back.”
The game is part of a tough stretch for the Pronghorns, Neary said. They take on what he thinks is a tough Central Wyoming College team on the road Saturday before hosting No. 22-ranked Casper College on Wednesday.
Scoring leaders
The Pronghorns finished with five players in double figures, led by McKeithen’s 21. Akhile and Solomon finished with 18 points each, Archambault had 17 and Coke had 14.
Western Wyoming’s Dayne Prim led all scorers with 24 points, including 12 in the third quarter. Duhart finished with 20, including three big 3-pointers in the final 22 seconds of regulation and overtime.
