The Post 42 American Legion baseball team continued to roll Sunday during the Gopher Classic Tournament. After starting pool play 3-0 Friday and Saturday, Gillette beat Napoleon (Ohio) 4-0 Sunday morning to win the bracket and clinch a spot in the championship tournament.
Matt Newlin threw the Roughriders' fourth consecutive complete game and third shutout of the tournament to earn the win. Newlin tossed seven innings and allowed just three hits while striking out eight.
At the plate, Brody Richardson led the way by driving in two runs while Jason Fink and Cory Schilling each drove in one.
The Roughriders finished up pool play with a 7-0 loss to Wausau (Wisconsin) Sunday afternoon to finish 4-1.
There are 16 different pools made up of six teams, coach Nate Perleberg said. The winner of each pool will go into a single elimination tournament starting Monday.
Gillette clinched first place in the 16-team pool with its win over Napoleon. Post 42 will go on to face the Prior Lake pool-winner at 9 a.m. Monday in the single-elimination playoff.
For Gopher Classic Tournament updates, visit gillettenewsrecord.com.
