Three individuals and two relay teams for the Campbell County High School girls swimming and diving team walked away from the Class 4A state meet as champions Saturday at the Campbell County Aquatic Center.
Berkeley Christensen won the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2 minutes, 7.56 seconds and the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 55.62 seconds. Her mark in the 100-yard butterfly set a new state record, breaking the old record of 56.01 set by Campbell County’s Kelsey Ochsner in 2010.
“Every single one of the girls that is up on that board, people know about them and it’s kind of like an honor to be up there now,” Christensen said. “You put in so many hours — I’ve put I don’t even know how many hours into the pool — and just watching it pay off makes it all worth it in the end.”
Chistensen was also named the Class 4A athlete of the meet Saturday. Christensen has already verbally committed to the University of Wyoming for swimming and will officially sign her letter of intent Wednesday at the Aquatic Center, CCHS coach Phil Rehard said.
Her two individual titles this year put her at seven total throughout her four-year career at Campbell County.
Camel junior Skye Rehard also won an individual state title in the 100-yard breaststroke, finishing with a time of 1:05.95. Rehard was the defending champion in the event after winning the event with a time of 1:07.57 at last year’s state meet.
In the relays, Campbell County’s team of Allison Granat, Ryann Drube, Rehard and Christensen won the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1:47.94 and Granat, Rehard, Christensen and Haily Creary won the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:38.35.
Winning a state championship in relays is a special feeling for any swimmer, Christensen said. While individual titles are nice, seeing hard work pay off in a team environment is one of the greatest feelings that came out of Saturday’s state meet, Christensen said.
“It’s one thing to win an individual title but winning a relay is just completely different,” Christensen said. “It’s awesome. ... I’m just super happy with every single one of those relays.”
As a team, the Camels finished third for the second consecutive year.
Laramie won the team title with a score of 325, followed by Cheyenne Central (222), Campbell County (215.5), Kelly Walsh (134), Sheridan (115), Rock Springs (86), Jackson (85), Thunder Basin (71.5), Cheyenne South (69), Cheyenne East (31), Evanston (23) and Natrona County (4).
It was Laramie’s fifth consecutive state championship as a team, according to WyoPrep.com.
Now that her high school career at Campbell County has come to an and, Christensen has been able to reflect on how far the Camel swimming and diving program has come since the opening of Thunder Basin in 2017.
When Christensen was a freshman, the Camels had just a handful of swimmers qualified for the state meet. This year, Campbell County qualified 11, the highest number since the split that created Thunder Basin High School.
“Each year the team has just gotten a little bit bigger and a little bit better,” Christensen said. “I can’t wait to see what the next few years have in store for them.”
