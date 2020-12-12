The Thunder Basin High School boys basketball team improved to 2-0 on the season with a 55-40 win over Saint Thomas More (Rapid City, South Dakota) Saturday night.
It was the Bolts second win of the Re-Max Basketball Tournament over the weekend after Thunder Basin took down Evanston 62-43 Friday night.
The Bolts took a 3-2 lead off a Deegan Williams 3-pointer at the beginning of the contest, a lead Thunder Basin wouldn't surrender for the rest of the game. A steady barrage of 3-pointers continued from a number of Bolts throughout the night, keeping Saint Thomas More out of striking distance.
Senior Andre Felton found his shot beyond the arc, hitting four 3-pointers on his way to a 12 point game. Junior Ryan Baker contributed with his jump shot as well, ending with 11 points and three successful 3-pointers.
Taking a 37-19 lead into halftime, the Bolts allowed Saint Thomas More to claw back to a 13-point deficit near the end of the game, but the clock was in Thunder Basin's favor as time expired.
Coming into the season ranked No. 2 in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media preseason rankings, the Bolts will look to continue its hot start at the Flaming Gorge Classic tournament in Green River Friday and Saturday.
