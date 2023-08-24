The Thunder Basin golf team brought more than 40 kids out to the course at Bell Nob in the team’s first practices together. After the first week, the team stood right at 40 Bolts in total.
The number isn’t quite as high as last year’s record of 45, but the number of kids that are coming out to golf is an exciting thing for coach Kameron Hunter, especially with the top-level talent the team has.
One of the numbers that stands out the most is five: the number of senior girls on the team. The Bolts will have plenty of experience at the top to lead the girls team to state championship hopes. Thunder Basin’s girls team has won the state championship twice since the school opened in 2017. The hope is that the group is ready to take back the title after two years without a title win.
“It’s nice (having five seniors on varsity) because we’re all so close and get along really well,” senior Emily Fox said. “It makes it so much more fun on bus rides and after tournaments.”
To get to their state championship goals, Fox said the team in the past few practices has made a special effort in improving their short game. Chipping and putting is always where any golf makes or breaks their day on the course, and the Bolts want to avoid three-put situations as much as possible.
On the boys side, the Bolts are led by three seniors including Bodie Williams who is ready to play just two months after undergoing surgery for a torn ACL. Hunter said that from watching Williams practice, you’d never know that he was a few months away from his surgery.
“He’s our leader and even with the injury, he’s still our guy leading the way,” Hunter said.
Williams had a strong spring season before the injury and has picked up where he left off. Confidence is his game, which is beneficial when dealing with an ACL injury. It’s not easy for athletes to be able to trust their legs to move the same way as they did before, and while golf doesn’t require running, it’s still a mental challenge to trust that knee.
While the Bolts have talent and experience at the top of the roster, Hunter has already seen positives from some of the younger members of the team. Bevan Evanson, who is now a junior, is in his first season playing on the Bolts’ golf team. In the team’s first practice, Evanson caught Hunter’s eye. Then again at the first golf meet, Evanson put up a big score for the team, which helped the Bolts finish the second day with a score of 320, which is one of the best scores the program has ever had.
“There were a couple surprises,” Hunter said. “(Evanson) has just kind of thrown himself in the mix of everything. It’s been a good surprise because it honestly creates more competition among our team.”
That score of 320 is a benchmark for Hunter that he wants to see his team hit. It’s an average of 80 between the four players that are scored. If the Bolts can get guys like Evanson to make an impact with some scores in the high 70s and Williams continues to be the anchor in the low 70s with a few games reaching the 60s, then the team can consistently stay at that 320 number.
“That’s a realistic number that has won state in years past,” Hunter said.
Golf is another sport that starts and ends quickly, so the Bolts need players to step up into their roles early on. With the seniors locking things down at the top and some newcomers like Evanson pushing the team, the Bolts are in good position to make it far in the state tournament.
