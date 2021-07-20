After two days of the annual Phil Brown Classic in Jamestown, North Dakota, a championship trophy didn’t seem likely for the Gillette Roughriders Post 42 American Legion baseball team.
After going into the tournament red-hot from a top-4 finish in the 96-team Gopher Classic last weekend in Minnesota, the Roughriders struggled right out of the gate in Jamestown. Gillette was facing three of the best teams in North Dakota: Bismarck, Mandan and Jamestown.
Gillette started the tournament with a 7-3 loss to Bismarck on Friday night. The Roughriders had the game tied 2-2 but in the top of the fifth inning a combination of walks and costly errors led to Bismarck taking a 6-2 lead and holding onto the lead the rest of the way.
Post 42’s defense committed an uncharacteristic four errors against Bismarck to start pool play 0-1.
The Roughriders next faced Mandan on Saturday, coming out of the first inning tied at 1. But a four-run second inning from Mandan put Gillette down early and, despite late rallies in the fifth and seventh inning, it was a deficit the Roughriders couldn’t overcome.
After four errors against Bismarck, the Roughriders committed five more in its loss to Mandan.
Gillette finished up pool play with the host team Jamestown on Saturday night. The Roughriders scored two quick runs in the top of the first inning but Jamestown tied the game 2-2 in the second before taking the lead by scoring one run in the bottom of the third.
After three innings of scoreless baseball, Gillette tied the game at 3 in the top of the seventh inning after senior Kaden Race scored on an error by the Jamestown shortstop.
But in the bottom of the seventh, Jamestown advanced a runner to third base with one out in the inning. The runner eventually scored on a fielder’s choice to give Jamestown the win in walk-off fashion.
Standing at 0-3 in pool play, the Roughriders were given the No. 4 seed in the four-team tourney going into Sunday’s single-elimination playoff to decide the champion.
With the pool play performance out of their minds, Gillette showed up to Jack Brown Stadium on Sunday morning ready to play. One player in particular was ready for a rematch with Bismarck.
Race, the reigning Wyoming Pitcher of the Year, took the mound for the Roughriders in the semifinal game and threw one of his best games of the season right when the tournament games started to matter.
In just 84 pitches, Race threw a complete game shutout. In seven innings, Race scattered just six hits while striking out six. The defense behind him committed just one error to keep Bismarck off the scoreboard.
Offensively, Colson Kluck drove in the game’s lone run with a clutch bunt in the top of the seventh inning to score Cory Schilling from third base. After taking a 1-0 lead, Race returned to the mound to get two fly balls before striking out the final batter of the game to clinch a spot in the championship.
After beating Jamestown in the semifinals, Mandan met Gillette in the title game Sunday afternoon.
The Roughriders jumped out to an early 1-0 lead after Aidan Dorr scored on a passed ball in the top of the first inning. Matt Newlin kept the lead on the mound, throwing four innings and allowing one earned run on one hit while striking out five.
Gillette scored one run in the third and one in the fourth before Mandan made the game 3-1 going into the fifth inning. There, Gillette plated three runs to go up 6-1.
Mandan managed to score two more runs in the bottom of the fifth but Gillette’s Brody Richardson relieved Newlin and kept them out of the scoring column in the last two innings of the game. Richardson finished with three innings pitched and no earned runs with six strikeouts.
Gillette scored one more insurance run in the top of the seventh to close out the championship with a 7-3 win. After starting 0-3 in pool play, the Roughriders left Jamestown with a championship.
Post 42 will close out the regular season this week with a pair of crucial conference doubleheaders. Gillette will host Cheyenne at 3 and 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and Laramie at 3 and 5:30 p.m. Wednesday for senior night.
