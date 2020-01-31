When Liz Lewis got the job as Gillette College women’s basketball coach this past summer, there was a lot up in the air, especially when it came to building a team.
Who could she bring in on such short notice? Who could she rely on for leadership? How is this team going to be different from previous seasons?
All those questions seem to have positive answers as the regular season winds down to its final month and the Pronghorns have run off to an unexpected 21-2 overall record and a No. 21 national ranking.
“I would have to give all the credit to the girls this season because they bought in from the start,” Lewis said. “They work incredibly hard every day and we’re doing a great job of staying focused on the here and now and not getting too caught up in what’s to come.”
A good mix
Lewis got the job in June and had less than three months to scramble for new players by the time practice started in late August.
She signed one of the top Australian prospects in Kobe King-Hawea, brought along versatile Sydney Prather from Big Timber, Montana, and added local Wright product Kindall Seamands along with Shelby Clark from Lewis’ home state of Nevada. All have played considerable minutes for the Pronghorns this season.
She also hired her longtime coaching assistant Janie Rayback. The two played together in their senior seasons at Rocky Mountain College in Billings, Montana, and have been a coaching duo since 2013 when Lewis landed her first head coach gig at Miles Community College in Montana.
“Getting used to a program is always difficult and new,” said sophomore guard Teila McInerney, who was on the team last year to see the abrupt retirement of 10-year head coach Will Rider. “But I think everybody has made the switch. Everybody’s bought into it, and that’s led to success.
“It put us in an uncomfortable position, but like everybody always says, in uncomfortable positions you really grow, and here we are.”
Lewis’ job was made easier with the help of some talented players that were already at the Pronghorn Center.
Many were thrust into large roles as freshmen because there were no second-year players on last season’s team, something uncommon with the constant revolving door that is junior college basketball.
Point guard Skylar Patton, post Molly Coleman and McInerney are three high-scoring sophomores who each bring different elements to the game.
Patton quarterbacks the offense, can pop a clutch 3-pointer to get the team back in the swing and she’s averaged the second-most points on the team with 14.2 per game this year.
She and Prather are the captains and meet with officials and the other team before each game.
Coleman, an Adelaide, Australia, native, was the leading scorer last season (12 points per game) during Rider’s last year with the program when the Pronghorns finished 16-14 overall. This season she’s a dominant force in the paint, averaging 13.2 points and 5.7 rebounds a game.
McInerney was recovering from a foot surgery to start the season, but the 5-foot-9 Sundance native has returned with high production. She has scored in double digits in four of the last six games.
“This is a really special group. They have great chemistry. They have good camaraderie. They just support one another,” Rayback said. “That’s one of the hardest things to get on a team, one through 11 … being able to buy in.”
The Lewis-Rayback method
While Lewis starts practice with a warm-up drill on a Tuesday afternoon, Rayback is on the side of the court observing.
Rayback is somehow less visible, though she stands about 9 inches taller than Lewis.
Rayback makes the substitutions, runs weight training and does other behind-the-scenes work like taking players to local elementary schools. She said Lewis is “the teacher” and treats the court like a classroom. She’s more vocal, managing the game and debating calls with refs.
“It’s just a good dynamic in the coaching staff, a good balance,” Rayback said. “What she’s good at I’m not great at, and vice versa.”
Rayback also has a master’s degree in human performance and sports psychology, and players have taken notice.
“If you’re having a bad practice, she just has this look that she gives you and then you know that she knows what’s going on,” Patton said. “Most times she’ll pull you aside and make you fix your things in your head to get going. It definitely shows in her coaching.”
Their coordination is uncanny, and their differences in character, style and experience might be what has made the pairing effective.
“They even each other out really well,” King-Hawea said. “They have two different point of views of the positions, which is good to have.”
As a player, Lewis was a point guard, the position most affiliated with leadership, a coach on the floor.
Rayback, a two-time all-state player with Star Valley High School, was a center. She played Division I basketball at Weber State University before transferring to Rocky Mountain for the 2008-09 season.
That was where the relationship began, and the connection was evident as the two led the team in their senior seasons together.
Rayback averaged a team-high 17.4 points per game and Lewis was second at 14 a game. They were the only two who started every game and each recorded 363 shots on the season, more than 100 more than anyone else on the squad.
“Coach Lewis made me good. There’s no other way around it,” Rayback said. “We had a weird connection on the floor, like just knew where each other was going to be. … It was a really effective dynamic in college and it was fun.”
After college, Rayback went to play professional basketball in Brazil while Lewis was a graduate assistant at Rocky Mountain College getting her first real experience in the coaching world.
In 2013, Miles Community College hired Lewis and she called her old teammate. Rayback had by then retired from playing after an injury and took the opportunity to work with Lewis again, this time from the sidelines.
They spent four seasons in Miles City, then coached at Dickinson State University in Dickinson, South Dakota, for two seasons.
At Dickinson State they went 5-24 overall in their first season coaching then 11-19 the next year. Their best record as a coaching duo before this season was 19-12 in 2014-15.
“It’s tough to find great assistant coaches that are loyal, that believe in the same thing you do, that have the same coaching philosophy that you do,” Lewis said. “And same for her. It’s tough to find a good fit with a head coach.
“I think that’s why we’ve worked so well together, because we believe in the same things and want our kids to not only become great basketball players, but also great people.”
Lewis works with the Pronghorn guards most often as she was a guard, and Rayback brings her professional post experience to teach the bigs.
“They bring different things in all aspects. They’re complete opposites of each other. I’m pretty sure that’s why they decided to coach with each other,” Patton said. “It’s really helpful, because you can get different views on things. Not only does coach Rayback help the post, but she also helps the guard because she can tell us what the posts are going through, and vice versa.”
Gillette College has been defeated by one college team this season, No. 19 Casper College, another ranked team that beat the Pronghorns by 14 points in December. The other was a loss to a Wyoming all-star team.
A lot has changed since that first Casper game, and the Pronghorns get a chance at redemption on Wednesday when the Thunderbirds come to Gillette.
“We may be (21-2) right now, nationally ranked, but we still have a lot of areas to improve upon, and that’s what’s exciting,” Rayback said. “I don’t think we’ve peaked.”
