The Post 42 American Legion baseball team had one of its best weekends of the season with a second-place finish at this weekend’s Veterans Classic Tournament in Rapid City, South Dakota.
The Roughriders went 3-2 over the four-day tournament including a 3-1 showing in pool play to clinch a spot in the championship game. Gillette lost to Cheyenne 10-2 on Sunday in the title game.
The Roughriders started the tournament with a 9-1 loss to Sturgis, South Dakota, on Thursday morning. Gillette fell behind 3-1 early before Sturgis plated six runs between the fifth and sixth innings to trigger the eight-run mercy rule.
Gillette was held to just two hits at the plate and committed five errors defensively. Aiden Petersen drove in the team’s lone run in the top of the third inning.
Leigton Holden took the loss on the mound with three runs allowed (two earned) on four hits and three strikeouts in 3.2 innings.
The Roughriders bounced back with a big 7-1 win over Alliance, Nebraska, on Thursday. The teams played six scoreless innings before Gillette was able to put up seven runs in the top of the seventh.
Petersen drove in the first run of the rally on an RBI double before Colson Kluck drove in two on a two-RBI single. Cory Schilling drove in two more with a double to make the game 6-0.
Kluck and Schilling led the team with two RBIs apiece followed by Cason Loftus and Jason Fink with one RBI each.
Fink carried Gillette to the win on the mound with a complete game three-hitter. He allowed one unearned run in seven innings while striking out eight.
The Roughriders moved on to play in an instant classic against the 406 Rapid City Flyers. Gillette beat the Flyers 12-11 on a walk-off single by Schilling in the bottom of the seventh inning.
The two teams were tied 3-3 going into the fifth before Gillette was able to plate four runs to take a 7-3 lead. The Flyers responded with four runs in the sixth and four more in the seventh to take an 11-8 lead going into the bottom half of the last inning.
Dominic Hecker started the rally with an RBI double to cut the lead to 11-9 and Kluck was able to cut score on a passed ball to trim it to a one-run game. Loftus scored Hecker on a sacrifice fly to tie the game and Schilling was able to seal the game with a line drive single to center field to score Mason Drube.
Drube finished with a team-high three RBIs, followed by Loftus and Fink with two RBIs apiece. Both Drube and Fink homered against the Flyers.
Loftus earned the win on the mound in relief after getting the final two outs in the top of the seventh. Drube started the game and allowed three runs (one earned) on four hits while striking out three. Petersen pitched 2.2 innings of relief and allowed four runs (two earned) on three hits.
Gillette continued to make up for Thursday’s loss to Sturgis with a 3-1 win over Fremont, Nebraska, early Saturday morning. Fremont took an early 1-0 lead in the first but Gillette tied the game in the third before taking the lead in the fifth to hold onto the win.
Fink had the only RBI for the Roughriders at the plate with an RBI single in the sixth inning to stretch the lead to two runs late in the game. Karver Partlow earned the win on the mound with one run allowed on four hits and eight strikeouts in five innings.
Jamen Kolata earned a two-inning save with no runs allowed on just one hit while striking out two.
The three consecutive wins paired Gillette with a familiar opponent in Cheyenne for the championship game on Sunday. The Roughriders kept the game close before a big third and fourth inning broke the game open and allowed the Sixers to mercy-rule Gillette 10-2 in the fifth inning.
Riley Schilling took the loss on the mound with five runs allowed (three earned) on four hits and two strikeouts in two innings. Cory Schilling drove in the team’s lone RBI with an RBI single in the bottom of the third.
The 3-2 showing at the tournament puts Gillette at 22-9 on the season. The Roughriders will return to the field for a pair of conference games with Jackson this week.
Gillette and Jackson will play at 5 and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Jackson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.