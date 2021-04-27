The Campbell County High School boys soccer team dropped a non-conference game to Torrington 5-1 Tuesday afternoon at CCHS. The loss drops the Camels to 3-7 overall on the season.
Torrington took an early lead midway through the first half with a goal by Chase Miller to go up 1-0 which would be where the score stayed going into the break at halftime. Torrington added two more goals in less than a two-minute span in the 53rd and 54th minute to go up 3-0.
Campbell County's lone goal came from a tough shot from the corner from junior Angel Talavera to make the score 3-1. But Torrington would score two more goals in the final 14 minutes of the game to close the Camels out 5-1.
The game was a makeup game from a tournament last month that was canceled due to poor weather.
The Camels will return to action with a pair of road games this weekend. Campbell County will play Cheyenne Central at 6 p.m. Friday and Cheyenne East at noon Saturday in Cheyenne.
