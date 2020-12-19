The Campbell County High School boys basketball continued its hot start to the season with a 67-61 win over Rock Springs Saturday to improve to 4-0 on the season. The Camels were 2-0 at the Flaming Gorge Classic Basketball Tournament in Green River/Rock Springs.
Rock Springs battled with the No. 5-ranked boys basketball team in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media poll throughout the contest. The Camels went into halftime with a 27-25 lead but lost it in the third quarter, entering the final period down 47-43.
Campbell County rallied in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Tigers 24-14 to walk away with the victory. Senior Luke Hladky led in scoring for the Camels with 17 points, followed by Austin Robertson with 16, Tanner Lemm with 13, Jefferson Neary with 12 and Jason Fink with nine.
While the win over Rock Springs was the closest margin of victory the Camels have had this season, the team still looks primed to have a promising year being led by a group of four seniors (Hladky, Robertson, Lemm and Neary) who combined for 134 points in the two games Campbell County played this weekend.
Next for the Camels will be the I-90 Challenge Basketball Tournament in South Dakota. Campbell County will play Mitchell at 7 p.m. Dec. 29.
