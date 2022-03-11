Rory Williams was perfectly content with his team taking the final shot of Friday's Class 4A state semifinal game.
Williams, coaching in his fifth year for the Thunder Basin High School boys basketball team, stalled over 1:30 off the clock in the final 2 minutes against Kelly Walsh. With 10 seconds left, all-state point guard Deegan Williams drove through the lane with the game tied 39-39.
Deegan had 24 points going into the final possession. The Trojan defense was all-in on the point guard taking the final shot. But with 2.1 seconds left, Deegan dished a pass out to junior Kayden LaFramboise in the paint.
Without hesitation, LaFramboise dropped in a game-winning layup to clinch a spot for Thunder Basin in Saturday's state championship game. For the second consecutive season, the Bolts will play for the school's first state title in school history.
"I called that timeout to make sure we were on all the same page," coach Williams said. "No matter what we knew we were going to take that last-second shot and it was going to be a layup."
The back-and-forth affair with the Trojans started with a low-scoring first half. The Bolts held a 9-8 lead after the first quarter before Kelly Walsh reclaimed the lead at 22-21 going into the halftime break.
The two teams were deadlocked at 31-31 going into the final eight minutes. The game remained tied for the majority of the fourth quarter before Kelly Walsh missed the front end of a crucial one-and-one at the free throw line. Senior McKale Holte secured the rebound with just under 2 minutes left in the game.
After a timeout, Deegan was able to stall out the majority of the rest of the game clock with no contention near mid-court. Coach Williams called one final timeout with 40 seconds left to draw up what would end up being the final play of the game.
Deegan's assist to LaFramboise with 2.1 seconds left brought the game to 41-39. The Trojans heaved up one last full-court shot as time expired but the unsuccessful shot gave Thunder Basin a collective sigh of relief as the team survived the semifinal scare.
"I'm real excited for (LaFramboise)," coach Williams said. "He's been getting better and better all year and we have a lot of confidence in him and he just continues to do a good job."
Deegan led the Bolts with his 24 points, followed by LaFramboise with nine, Holte with five and senior Ryan Baker with three. Deegan also collected seven rebounds and four assists, including the game-winner.
The Bolts will play Cheyenne East in the state title game. The Bolts beat East twice this year including a 51-37 win in the Class 4A East regional championship game last weekend.
"They're a good team," coach Williams said. "They're quick off the bounce and their guards are fast. We just played them a week ago and we'll have to be ready for them. I think it will be a good game."
The Class 4A state championship game will be at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.
