Being on the wrong end of a 14-0 scoring run to end the first half put the Campbell County High School girls basketball team in a hole it couldn’t climb out of to open the Energy Classic Basketball Invitational.
The Camels (2-5) came within four points of making a full comeback, but dropped a 63-57 decision to visiting Thunder Ridge High School of Idaho Falls, Idaho, at the Pronghorn Center..
“Defensively, we were kind of a mess,” Camels coach Mitch Holst said. “I think the big word of the day for our team is ‘communication.’ We tried to switch Ds a little bit more, and some people didn’t get the memo.”
In the first half, the Camels tried to run their usual high-intensity full-court press defense, but the Titans broke it to score 42 points, including 24 in the second quarter.
Holst switched the CCHS defense to a zone in the second half, which worked. The Camels gave up half as many points and out-scored the Titans 29-21 in the final half.
“I think we learned that against a good team with our lack of overall speed, it’s going to be pretty tough to trap,” Holst said about having to switch from the usual press he’s coached for years. “When we got out of the full court stuff and just decided to play more half-court defense, we caught up.
“We like to see if we can do it the way we’ve always done it, and I think it’s pretty clear that we’re going to have to make some tweaks.”
Campbell County was outscored only in the second quarter after the Titans took a timeout with 4:26 left to play.
CCHS missed eight shots to close out the half and gave the ball away to allow 14 unanswered points going into halftime. That was the difference at the half, 42-28, and proved to be the deciding stretch of the game.
“We didn’t communicate well on the court,” junior Liv Castellanos said. “We don’t know who we have, there are mismatches, and it slowly just builds up to we can’t come back from it.”
CCHS senior Lauren Lacey scored a 3-point basket to close the deficit to 55-51 going into the final five minutes of the game and Castellanos sank a late layup to keep the score within five points.
But there just wasn’t enough time to close out the rally.
The Camels shot 32% from the field and 36% from 3-point range. Nine of their 19 total baskets were beyond the arc.
The 3-point shot has been keeping the Camels in games, Holst said. On Thursday, they trailed 7-0 to start the game before senior Ali West hit back-to-back 3s and freshman sharpshooter Madison Robertson added two back-to-back treys of her own to take a 13-12 lead late in the first quarter.
“That’s what we’re going to have to depend on,” West said. “We have a lot of good 3-point shooters, we just got to get them open, just got to have confidence.”
Robertson scored 13 points to lead the Camels. Shaelea Milliron, a junior, scored 10 points and notched 10 rebounds for a double-double. She also had a team-leading five assists.
West and Castellanos, the other two players who saw significant time last season along with Milliron, combined for 14 points. Holst said he’s looking for more communication and vocal leaders on the team because coaches shouting from the bench only goes so far.
“We just got to step up on the court, off the court, and help the kids with less experience,” Castellanos said.
The Titans were led by 5-foot-11 junior Lauren Davenport. She scored 19 points, including 12 during the second quarter.
Campbell County goes on to play Miramonte High School of Orinda, California, at noon Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.