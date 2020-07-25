A program that started in 1925, Cheyenne Post 6 team has been the standard in Wyoming American Legion Baseball for almost a century.
But since Nate Perleberg took over the Gillette Post 42 program 15 years ago, the Roughriders have closed the gap on Post 6 to create what’s become a competitive rivalry on the diamond.
Perleberg said the Sixers and Rooughriders had a “big brother, little brother” dynamic for awhile, but the ’Riders have become a legit contender to dethrone Post 6 as the perennial state champs.
Since 1928, Post 6 has won 31 of the 80 AA state championships that have been played. More than half of those titles have come after the 2000 season, with the Sixers winning 16 of the last 19 state championships.
While Gillette only has two state titles during that time, the teams have been rivals for as long some of the current local players can remember, said senior Hayden Sylte.
The feeling is mutual in Cheyenne.
Sixers Coach Ty Lain, who took over the program four years ago from his father, said the Roughriders are “absolutely” a top rival.
“We know every time we play them it’s going to be a good baseball game and they’re always a good opponent,” Lain said. “At this point, Gillette has been a solid, good opponent that we’ve had for the last 10 or 15 years.
“There’s definitely a little bit of a rivalry and it’s been fun.”
The Sixers still have to be knocked off the hill a few more times before the head-to-head record is even, but this year’s Roughriders are chipping away at the difference.
Gillette is 4-0 against Cheyenne this season. After two wins early on, Post 42 and Post 6 met again Wednesday afternoon for a conference doubleheader, and the Roughriders sent the Sixers home winless again.
Kaden Race’s 14-strikeout performance paced the Roughriders to a 4-1 win in the nightcap.
They were forced to mount a comeback in the first game, scoring six straight runs in a 6-5 win.
“If we have (won four straight on Cheyenne before), it’s been few and far between,” Perleberg said. “Those guys are always really, really tough to beat.”
Respected rivals
The term “rivals” is often associated with a bitterness, even something bordering on hate. But that’s not the case with these teams.
It starts at the top with the mutual respect Perleberg and Lain have for each other. They do everything they can to beat each other on game days, but the pair have developed a friendship in the process.
“Coach Lain is a friend of mine and he is as good of a coach as there is,” Perleberg said. “I have all the respect in the world for coach Lain and his dad before him. They’ve been the bar that we’ve tried to reach. It’s a respect thing.”
Perleberg consciously tries to produce the Roughriders’ own style of baseball. But he said he has taken a few things from what Post 6 does and put his own twist on them. Even when the matchup grew more competitive, the programs share ideas.
Lain said that Perleberg has been someone he can text or call in the offseason to pick his brain and talk baseball. He called his relationship with Perleberg “a really good one.”
“I took over for my dad in 2016 and Nate has kind of helped me along,” Lain said. “Hopefully, he feels like anything he needs from us, we’d be happy to help him out. And he’s done the same thing for me since I’ve come into the program.
“I appreciate him and look up to him as one of the best coaches in the state of Wyoming.”
The respect between the coaching staffs also has trickled down to their players.
With the Sixers always trying to defend their status as top dog and the Roughriders pushing them, the games are almost always competitive. That leads to some heated moments, but rarely has there been bad blood between teams.
“There’s been a game or two here and there that’s gotten testy, but for the most part our guys respect the heck out of Gillette and coach Perleberg,” Lain said. “And I think they respect us and play the game the right way.”
More on the line
Perleberg and Lain both teach to play against the game of baseball rather than worrying about opponents. But that becomes tougher to do when the Roughriders and Sixers meet up.
“I always tell the guys to play against the game and ignore who we are playing. But when we play Cheyenne, I think both sides can agree the stakes are higher and it means more,” Perleberg said. “The losses are a little tougher and the wins are a little sweeter.”
Cheyenne Post 6 didn’t have a chance to win the AA Wyoming state tournament last year because it opted to play in the Connie Mack World Series instead. But it won the previous four years and Lain said his players take pride in making teams come through the Sixers for the state title.
The Roughriders know a regular season win streak against Cheyenne doesn’t mean much without beating the Sixers at state. And it showed after Race struck out the final batter of the second game Wednesday to complete the sweep.
There wasn’t much of a celebration from the Gillette players. Instead, they coolly walked to the dugout, which was an indication of a job-not-done mindset, said first baseman and pitcher Mason Powell.
“Conference games mean a lot, but it’s definitely not a job done. We could lose every game from here on out, but all that matters is those state games,” Powell said. “State’s most important. Conference games mean a lot, but not nearly as much as what he have to do at state.”
The Roughriders played twice against Sheridan at home Friday night before turning their attention back to Cheyenne Post 6. The teams face off again Monday in Cheyenne, which will be another step on the way to Gillette’s ultimate goal.
The Roughriders have made no secret that they are gunning for a state championship this season. If they have to go through Post 6 to get there, they’ll be ready.
“We know they’re going to find a new level going into state, but so are we,” Powell said. “We’re going to take it another level that people have never seen before.”
