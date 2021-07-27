Thomas Bush has been making trips back to Gillette since graduating from Campbell County High School in 2013.
Bush, who just finished his second season as an assistant basketball coach at Western Colorado University, wanted his homecoming this summer to be a little different. That’s why he decided to organize a satellite basketball camp starting Saturday at the Gillette College Pronghorn Center.
The camp will offer players an opportunity to learn basic skills and to see what it takes to play at the next level, Bush said. Drills will focus on shooting, passing, dribbling and off-ball movement.
“With Gillette being my hometown, I always wanted to do something to give back to the community,” Bush said. “This was a perfect time to do that.”
As a player, Bush played under legendary Campbell County coach Mike Curry. His former coach’s knowledge of the game helped guide him to a coaching job himself.
Bush has recruited the help of Camels boys coach Bubba Hladky and Thunder Basin assistant coach Jannie Miller to help spread the word to students about the camp.
The camp is available for boys and girls in third through 12th grades. The cost for each is $65 and the camp will run from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Campers will need to provide their own shoes, water bottles and snacks.
“These kids need to see the work that needs to be put in to separate yourself on the court,” Bush said. “If your kid is serious about playing college basketball, this is a great opportunity.”
Before WCU, Bush was a student coach at Black Hills State University from 2014-18. The camp also will give rising juniors and seniors exposure to college coaching.
“My goal is to get them in the gym and give them that opportunity to kind of find the right road and path to becoming a better basketball player,” Bush said. “I want to talk to them and help them understand the route that they need to take to play college basketball.”
Growing up and playing basketball in Gillette himself, Bush knows how hard it is for student-athletes to get exposure from college coaches. His goal during camp is to show both the younger and older athletes what it takes to make it to a roster at the next level.
To sign up, contact Bush at 307-257-4032 or tmbush@western.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.