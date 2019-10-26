Campbell County handed Casper Kelly Walsh the No. 7 seed in the Class 4A football playoffs when the Camels dropped their last regular season game of the year Friday in Casper.
The Camels (2-7) went for it on fourth down and four yards to go on their first drive. Vijay Pitter, the state’s leading rusher, missed a first down by inches and suffered an injury on the play he wouldn’t come back from. The Trojans (2-7) went on to score a 65-yard touchdown on their first offensive play and rolled to a 28-0 victory at Harry Geldien Stadium.
“We just played down. We didn’t take steps from our front. We kind of limped off when Pitter ended up getting hurt,” Camels coach Andrew Rose said. “Pitter is the heart and soul of our team, but we should be able to battle through.”
Pitter, the leading rusher in Class 4A football, suffered a hip injury when he was tackled out of bounds and landed on the concrete. Rose said he was going to get X-rays, and it is unclear if he’ll be healthy to play in Friday’s playoff game.
The rest of the game was full of close chances that became missed opportunities for the Camels.
On their second drive, the Camels were forced to punt, but a roughing the kicker penalty resulted in a CCHS first down on the Trojans side of the field. They couldn’t move it much further, however, and ended up missing a 45-yard field goal attempt.
Camels running back Will Miller, who made up for Pitter’s starting snaps on Friday, fumbled the ball after pushing into Kelly Walsh’s half of the field on the first Camels offensive drive of the second quarter. Cameron Burkett for the Trojans turned the turnover around and scored a 6-yard rushing touchdown after a CCHS personal foul on fourth down kept their drive alive.
“Nothing was going our way really,” Camels offensive lineman Adam French said. “We’d have a really good play and then we’d just have a flag, and it would take us back again.”
The Camels recovered their own punt after a Trojan player muffed the catch, and they were back out on offense at the KW 19-yard line. Miller was hit hard and dropped another fumble. The Trojans recovered and Campbell County went into halftime trailing 14-0.
Late in the third quarter, Miller had a 52-yard rushing touchdown called back because of a holding penalty.
“(Miller) ran really well on a lot of plays,” Rose said. “It was just whether or not our offensive line were taking their appropriate steps and doing what they were supposed to do. When they’re not doing their job it shows real fast”
Trojans running back Emory Yoosook scored a 27-yard rushing touchdown with 4:14 left in the third quarter and receiver Jevon Davis capped the scoring with a 14-yard touchdown reception with 3:37 left to play to make the final score 28-0.
“We had a lot of teaching moments,” Rose said. “That’s the big thing that we’re going to take away. We’ve got a lot of coaching moments as far things that we’re going to definitely work on in this coming week and prepare for Thunder Basin.”
With the loss, the Camels will be the last seed in the Class 4A state playoffs, which means they will play the No. 1 seed and undefeated Bolts on Friday.
The Bolts defeated the Camels 51-14 when they played each other on Sept. 27 at Campbell County High School.
Thunder Basin finished its season undefeated (9-0) with a 55-7 victory over Laramie on Friday.
“We’re going in and we’re playing a game, just like any other game against an opponent,” Rose said. “We just don’t have to drive as far.”
Pitter went to the hospital due to his injury that Rose said might be a bruised hip. Rose said he wasn’t sure if Pitter would be healthy enough to play in Friday’s playoff game.
