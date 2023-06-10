The Gillette Mustangs lost a tight game to the Salina Liberty on the road 37-30 on Saturday, ending the Mustangs' playoff run and season.
Gillette led late in the game but couldn't hang on for a road upset of the defending champions. It was the second loss the Mustangs had to the Liberty, losing both games by a combined nine points.
While the season didn't finish with the ultimate goal, the Mustangs were the most-improved team in the league. In the first year under owner Steven Titus and head coach and general manager Cedric Walker, the duo turned a three win team in 2022 to a nine-win playoff team that finished third in the league.
It's a bittersweet end and not just because the season is over. The Mustangs have a good chance of losing some key players who will leave Gillette in hopes of rising the ranks of professional football. Next year's Mustangs will likely have more than a few new faces.
Gillette received the ball first and scored on the opening drive. Runningback Jaylen Jefferson took the ball in from the three-yard line. He finished with 49 yards on eight attempts.
Salina responded with a touchdown drive that lasted almost to the end of the first quarter. Gillette took over on offense with the game tied at 7 and in Salina territory from a favorable kickoff return. Jefferson scored his second touchdown of the game on a five-yard reception at the start of the second quarter.
The Mustangs defense couldn't prevent another Salina touchdown, but the extra point bounced off the uprights, giving Gillette a one-point lead.
Gillette extended the lead with a field goal on their third drive. The Mustangs scored on all three drives to start the game, but couldn't hold the Liberty from doing the same. Salina kicked its own field goal to make it a 17-16 game at halftime.
Neither team managed to score in the third with turnovers from both teams. At the start of the fourth quarter, quarterback Aaron Aiken found the end zone with his legs and pushed the Mustangs lead to seven with a missed Gillette extra point. Salina once again responded with a touchdown, evening the score at 23.
The Mustangs offense stalled on their own side of the field which sent kicker Austin Neufield on the field for an attempt from the Mustangs own 12-yard line. His kick went wide right and was in play, and Salina returned the kick for a touchdown. It was the first lead for Salina in the game with just over five minutes left in the game.
On a critical fourth-and-two play with under two minutes left, Aiken threw an interception which gave Salina the ball back on Gillette's 5-yard line. The Liberty scored shortly after, putting the Mustangs in a 14-point hole.
With 53 seconds left, Aiken found wide receiver Michael Cornelious Jr. for a touchdown, making it a one-possession game. The Mustangs attempted an onside kick and almost recovered it but Salina secured the ball at the bottom of the scrum.
Salina will face the Omaha Beef in the championship game next Saturday.
