Dalton Martin, a Campbell County High School senior and member of American Legion Post 42 Gillette Roughriders baseball program, recently agreed to be a walk-on next season to play at Miles Community College in Montana.
Martin was an infielder and pitcher on the American Legion’s JV team, the Rustlers, in the 2019 season. He had a .285 batting average and a .440 on-base percentage during the Rustlers’ 28-31-2 season. He also led the team in innings pitched with 45 and finished with a 5.133 ERA.
“When I went down there to tour the college and to practice with the team, I just really liked how small the school was, and the team, without me actually being on the team yet, they made me feel like I was already on the team,” Martin said.
Walking on can be a difficult decision with no scholarship money and no guarantee at playing time. But Miles Community College has a total enrollment of just over 400 students, and that’s what Martin was looking for, he said.
“I just wanted to start somewhere small, so I figured a community college would be a good start for me,” he said.
He plans to get an associate degree in science at Miles Community College, and then transfer to Montana State University Billings to study to become a physical therapist.
Miles Community College in Miles City, Montana, competes at the NJCAA Division II level in the Mon-Dak Athletic Conference.
The Pioneers finished a record of 42-14-1 last season.
Chase Reimer and Jake Lacey, two senior Roughrider players from last season, are currently freshmen on the Miles Community College baseball team.
“Dalton comes from a terrific program with Coach (Nate) Perleberg. We feel fortunate to continue the pathway from Roughrider to Pioneer,” Miles Community College coach Jeff Brabant said in a statement on the Pioneers’ athletics website. “I really liked how Dalton competes and I like his drive and passion. His style and approach to the game is exactly what we preach every day in our program. He will fit right in and hit the ground running because we also know that Coach Perleberg will have him ready. We are excited to get Dalton on campus to continue his growth on and off the field.”
