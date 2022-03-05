The Campbell County High School girls basketball team will play in the Class 4A state tournament for the first time since 2019.
The Camels clinched its spot at state with a 59-53 win over Sheridan on Saturday. The win was Campbell County's second of the Class 4A East regional tournament after the Camels beat Laramie 49-40 on Friday.
The Camels led the Broncs for the majority of the game Saturday and led 11-8 after the first quarter before taking a 16-15 lead into the halftime break. Campbell County extended its lead to 37-28 going into the fourth quarter and was able to hold on to the lead at the free throw line late to seal the win.
Sophomores Payge Riedesel and Cami Curtis, freshman Kaylie Neary and juniors Millie Riss and Raimi Hladky each chipped in clutch free throws in the final minutes of the game. Campbell County made 14 free throws in the fourth quarter.
Neary and Curtis led the Camels with 15 points apiece.
The Camels will move on to the third-place game to play Cheyenne Central. The winner will earn the East No. 3 seed for the state tournament next weekend in Casper.
