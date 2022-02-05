Bolts junior Lane Caltin continues dominant season

Lane Catlin hasn’t lost a wrestling match in Wyoming in nearly two years.
Catlin, a junior at Thunder Basin High School, is 31-0 on the year going into the weekend and is coming off an individual title in the heavyweight division of the Ron Thon Memorial Tournament last weekend in Riverton.
As a sophomore, Catlin finished the year as the Class 4A state champion at 225 pounds with a perfect 38-0 record. He has a 98-16 record in high school and hasn’t lost a match in Wyoming since he was a freshman.
Catlin has provided the Thunder Basin wrestling team with plenty of wins over the last three months. But he’s also taken a big jump as a leader in the wrestling room now that he’s an upperclassman, TBHS coach Mikah Kadera said.
“This year has been a huge jump for him,” Kadera said. “He’s taken on more of a leadership role than he was in last year because he knows what we expect. Now he’s a junior and he’s stepping up as one of the leaders for this team.”
Catlin’s older brother, Dylan, was a big part of the Bolts’ success on the mat last year before he graduated. Now that Dylan is wrestling in college at Western Wyoming College, it’s up to Catlin to be the new leader of the family in the locker room. His younger brother, Cort, wrestles for the Bolts at 170 pounds.
“It’s pretty special because I like having him in the room,” Catlin said about wrestling with his younger brother. “I get to teach him new stuff and just kind of help him grow.”
Having won 69 matches over the last two seasons, Catlin is wrestling with plenty of confidence. His last loss in Wyoming was in the third-place match at 195 pounds in the Class 4A state tournament in 2020.
“It’s very important to have a lot of confidence and to not get down on yourself,” Catlin said. “If you don’t have confidence you’re kind of just going out there and wrestling not to lose instead of wrestling to win.”
Catlin has become an example for younger wrestlers in the Thunder Basin program, Kadera said. His ability to lead the team both on and off the mat has been a big factor in Catlin finding so much success in his career so far.
“His maturity on the mat and off the mat has greatly developed in the past couple of years,” Kadera said. “He’s matured physically obviously into a large young man but he’s also mentally taken that jump into being a true leader by working on new things.”
After his undefeated season last year ended in a state title at 220 pounds, Catlin has transitioned to the heavyweight division that goes up to 285 pounds. While Catlin himself usually hovers around 235-240 pounds, he’s been able to make the proper adjustments to find success in the higher weight division, Kadera said.
“Obviously the biggest adjustment has been him seeing the bigger bodies,” Kadera said. “But he’s still getting to his offensive attacks. It’s one of those things where you know it’s coming but you’re not going to stop it. He’s just adapted and gotten stronger.”
Catlin’s favorite part about the sport is constantly learning new moves and improving on the ones he already knows. Each practice brings a different set of techniques to work on which allows him to continue getting better as the season goes along.
With the wrestling season beginning to wind down before the regional and state tournaments later this month, Catlin has his sights set on winning a second state title. But another goal he’s putting all his energy into is bringing home Thunder Basin’s first boys state title in school history.
“I feel pretty good about our team right now,” Catlin said. “We’re going into this final stretch so the most important thing now is that we can’t come out slow. We have to wrestle our best match for every match every single weekend.”
The Bolts are ranked No. 3 in Class 4A on wyowrestling.com. Sheridan is ranked No. 2 and Natrona County holds the No. 1 spot.
After the state tournament, Catlin has another goal of winning a title at the national tournament in Virginia Beach in March. The tournament features state champions and state placers from every single state in the country.
“I got my butt whooped there last year,” Catlin said. “I wasn’t in the greatest shape by the time the tournament came around but I’d like to get back there and win a title.”
The Class 4A East Regional Tournament will be in Sheridan on Feb. 19. The state tournament will be Feb. 25-26 at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.
