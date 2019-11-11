The Gillette Wild couldn’t get out of its losing rut against the No. 1 team in the Frontier Division over the weekend.
The Wild started each game against the Bozeman Icedogs (16-1) by getting out to a 2-0 lead, but they let the Icedogs score multiple unanswered goals and lost each game 5-3 on Friday and Saturday at Bozeman’s Haynes Pavillion.
In Friday’s game, the Wild (10-7) scored two goals in the first 3 minutes — the first from defenseman Danny Ramos and the second by forward Declan Young.
The Wild gave up five unanswered goals over the next 55 minutes to trail 5-2 late in the third period.
Ramos added another Wild goal when he scored on the power play with 1:29 left to play, but the Wild couldn’t rally in time, and they finished with a 5-3 defeat.
Young played a part in every Wild goal scored in the first night, tallying a goal and two assists.
Goalie Brad Muzarelli started for the Wild and saved 41-of-46 shots on goal.
The series finale started out with less action than Friday night, until Wild forward George Stilson broke scoring with 2:54 left in the first period. Becker scored an unassisted goal with 7:07 to play in the second period, and the Wild were up to a 2-0 lead with less than a period and a half to go.
But 37 seconds later, Bozeman forward Will Kutch scored and brought on another Icedogs’ scoring flurry. Bozeman’s Max Schumacher and Duncan McGarrah each tallied a goal in the final minutes of the second period to take a 3-2 lead.
Icedogs’ Brady Kellerman scored to make it 4-2.
Then Becker scored with 3:38 left to play to make it a one-goal game.
The Wild pulled goalie Shane Phillips in the final 2 minutes, but they couldn’t complete the comeback with a man advantage, and Bozeman’s JD Schmelzenbach scored with 13 seconds to play for a 5-3 final score.
Phillips saved 39 of the 43 shots he faced. The Wild out-shot the Icedogs 53-44 on Saturday night.
The Wild have lost the last six games since starting the season 10-1. They rank fourth in the standings of the eight-team Frontier Division. It is a top-heavy division. The top three teams — Bozeman, Great Falls and Sheridan — have seven total losses and 44 wins among them.
Gillette will host the Helena Bighorns (4-14) at 7:05 p.m. on Friday and Saturday at Spirit hall Ice Arena.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.