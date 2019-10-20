Gillette, WY (82718)

Today

Snow tapering off and winds diminishing this evening. Then clearing late. Low 23F. WNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

