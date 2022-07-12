The Post 42 American Legion baseball team had an impressive 5-1 showing at this weekend's Gopher Classic Tournament in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
The tournament featured 96 teams from across the region. The Roughriders went a perfect 5-0 in pool play to advance to the Sweet 16 of the tournament for the second straight season but lost 19-9 to Rosetown, Minnesota on Monday.
Gillette started the tournament with a big 12-4 win over New Ulm, Minnesota on Friday. The Roughriders scored nine runs in the first three innings and eventually closed out the game with a comfortable eight-run lead.
Jason Fink earned the win with three runs allowed (one earned) on six hits while striking out five in five innings on the mound. Kelby Foss pitched one innings of relief and allowed one run on two hits.
Colson Kluck led the way at the dish with three RBIs, followed by Fink with two RBIs and Seth Petersen, Cory Schilling, Cason Loftus and Dominic Hecker with one RBI apiece.
Gillette moved on to play Bellevue West Omaha on Friday and completed the day-one sweep with an 8-6 win.
The Roughiders fell behind 1-0 early but rebounded with a three-run third inning and a five-run fourth inning to take a big 8-2 lead. West Omaha scored four runs in the final three innings but Gillette was able to hold on to the lead late to seal the win.
Leigton Holden earned the win with five runs allowed (four earned) on six hits in four innings of work. Grayson Sargent earned the save after pitching out of a bases loaded jam with no outs in the bottom of the seventh.
Brothers Cory and Riley Schilling both homered in the game to lead the team offensively. Cory finished with a team-high four RBIs followed by Riley with two.
Gillette earned its third win of the tournament 7-1 over Lakeview North on Saturday to improve to 3-0 in pool play. The Roughriders took an early 4-1 lead before plating three runs in the top of the seventh to hold on to the six-run win.
After earning the save the night before, Sargent returned to the mound and pitched a complete-game to earn the win. He allowed just one run on four hits while striking out three in seven innings of work.
Mason Drube led the way at the plate with two RBIs including a solo home run in the bottom of the first inning. Fink, Kluck and Hecker each drove in one run in the win.
The Roughriders returned to the field Sunday with an 11-8 win over East Grand Forks of North Dakota. The high-scoring contest featured plenty of hits but a big eight-run fifth inning was enough for Gillette to improve to 4-0 in pool play.
Karver Partlow earned the win with four runs allowed on six hits and five strikeouts in four innings of work. Riley Schilling earned the save with a scoreless seventh inning.
Fink led the way offensively with three RBIs, followed by Riley Schilling, Petersen and Drube with two RBIs apiece. The win secured a bid in the Sweet 16 for Gillette for the second straight year with a 4-0 record in pool play.
The Roughriders finished pool play with an 8-5 win over La Crescent of Minnesota on Sunday. Gillette out-hit La Crescent 13-4 and scored six runs in the final two innings to hold on to the win.
Aiden Petersen started the game on the mound but earned a no decision. He pitched four innings and allowed four runs (one earned) on two hits. Hecker earned the win with one run allowed in two innings of relief.
Fink finished with a team-high four RBIs at the dish, followed by Drube, Cory Schilling, Loftus and Brady Richards with one RBI apiece.
Gillette was paired up against Rosetown in the Sweet 16 on Monday. The Roughriders collected 16 hits and scored nine runs but ultimately fell 19-9 to be eliminated from the tournament.
Cory Schilling finished with three RBIs offensively, followed by Loftus and Fink with two RBIs apiece. Gillette out-hit Rosetown 16-10 but committed four errors defensively. A total of eight pitchers took the mound for Gillette in the loss.
The Roughriders went 8-4 over their 13-day road trip through North Dakota and Minnesota. The 5-1 showing at the Gopher Classic moves the team to 43-19 on the year.
Gillette will return to the field this week for a pair of crucial conference games with Sheridan. The Troopers will host the Roughriders at 5 and 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Sheridan.
