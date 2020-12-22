Last year, the Pat Weede Invitational Wrestling Tournament hosted four out-of-state teams and four Wyoming schools. Because of COVID-19, the annual tournament was forced to adapt to health guidelines by pooling together seven Wyoming teams and one from out of state to compete against one another.
One of the most notable absences this year was Sidney High School in Montana, defending tournament champion the last three years. Another regular not in the lineup Bismarck Century High School from North Dakota, a team that won the tournament in 2015.
Rapid City Central High School in South Dakota, the 2014 winner, also took the year off from the Pat Weede this year.
With three of the best wrestling schools in the region absent, the competition on the mat could have taken a big step back, but that wasn’t the case, said Campbell County High School coach Clay Rodgers.
To replace the powerhouses from North Dakota, South Dakota and Montana, the tournament snagged Natrona County and Class 3A’s Green River and Douglas. The only out-of-state school was Scottsbluff, Nebraska.
“I would say the competition level definitely wasn’t any worse than other years,” Rodgers said. “Natrona is up right now, Green River is one of the better programs in Wyoming history and they haven’t been here since I was in high school, probably in 2002 or 2003.”
The Pat Weede Memorial began in 2001 following the death of former CCHS wrestling coach Pat Weede. He lost a battle with cancer a week after his son Jason won a state title in Casper.
The tournament had a handful of major differences this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Matches were held at both Campbell County and Thunder Basin high schools as only two teams are allowed in a gym at a time. While the tournament has always been a marathon of duals with every team facing off against each other, there were no trophies or crowning of champions this year, said TBHS coach Mikah Kadera.
Wrestling is a unique sport as classification for schools means a lot less once on the mat. It doesn’t matter if a wrestler is in Class 2A, 3A or 4A, the size and toughness of a wrestler isn’t impacted by school size, Kadera said.
The Bolts ended the tournament with a 5-1 record to improve to 10-1 on the season. For Campbell County, the Camels went 2-4 on the mat but had a handful of promising performances over the weekend, Rodgers said.
Bolts continue hot start
After starting the season 6-0, the Thunder Basin High School wrestling team brought its win streak to nine with three wins on the first day of the tourney Friday.
The Bolts started the day with a 39-30 win against Scottsbluff. Lane Catlin (220 pounds) and Dylan Skillings (285 pounds) both won by pin for Thunder Basin while Aden Jorgensen won by decision 4-3.
Thunder Basin went on to dual Green River, beating the Wolves 46-32. Parker Lee (132 pounds), Dylan Catlin (138 pounds), Cael Porter (152 pounds), Lane Catlin and Jorgensen all pinned their opponents while Seamus Casey (145 pounds) won by major decision over Tyler Waters.
In the third and final match of the day, the Bolts beat Natrona County 31-28. Alex Draper (120 pounds), Jorgensen and Lane Catlin won by fall while Skillings (6-3) and Dylan Catlin (7-3) won by decision.
Garrett Toohey (170 pounds) won by major decision over Riley Dye for the Mustangs 14-6.
The Bolts wrestling team continued its hot start to the season with two more dual wins at home Saturday. The Bolts beat Powell 58-18 and Rock Springs 60-21 while losing to Douglas by just one point, 33-32.
Against Powell, Draper, Lee, Casey and Aidyn Mitchell (195 pounds) all won by pin while Jorgensen won by major decision over Lannon Brazelton.
In its dual against Rock Springs, Thunder Basin’s Casey again won by pin while Jorgensen beat the Tigers’ Ian Dickinson by disqualification.
The Bolts match with Class 3A-powerhouse Douglas was as close as it gets, with the Bearcats narrowly escaping with a one-point victory.
Lane Catlin was the only Bolt to win by pin while Drapebeat r Hunter McReynolds by technical fall 18-0. Casey (5-3), Jorgensen (15-13) and Skillings (3-1 at 285 pounds) all won by decision while Jeric Igo (15-5 at 126 pounds), Dylan Catlin (16-2 at 138 pounds) and Cael Porter (12-2 at 152 pounds) all won by major decision.
“I felt really good honestly,” Dylan Catlin said. “I feel like this is the best shape I’ve been in my entire life and I didn’t really notice how good of shape I was in until this weekend.”
Dylan won all three of the matches he wrestled, winning another three by forfeit. His younger brother, Lane Catlin, also went undefeated on the weekend. Lane won all four matches he wrestled.
“I feel like we have pretty good momentum going,” Lane said. “We’ve had a few really close duals against Natrona last week and this week, but I feel like as a team we’re doing really good and I think we’ll start improving even more as the season goes on.”
The 5-1 performance over the weekend puts the Bolts overall dual record at 10-1 on the season. Thunder Basin will have a long break for the holidays before returning to the mat for the Shane Shatto Invite starting Jan. 8 in Douglas.
Camels go 2-4
The Campbell County High School wrestling team started the Pat Weede Memorial Wrestling Tournament with a 2-1 dual record Friday.
The Camels started the day against Powell, beating the Panthers 54-30. The Camels won four of the 14 weight classes by pin, including Darron Provost (120 pounds), Colt Welsh (126 pounds), Lucas Hill (132 pounds) and Cohen Granzer (182 pounds).
In the second dual of the day, the Camels took down Rock Springs by a score of 53-27. Alex Eisenbraun (138 pounds) and Blake Harding (145 pounds) both won by fall while Welsh got his second win of the day, this time by technical fall.
Rounding out the first day of the tournament, the Camels fell on their home mat to Douglas 62-18. The three individual winners against Douglas for Campbell County were Provost, Welsh and Granzer, all by pin.
The Camels went 0-3 on the second day of competition.
The Camels fell to Scottsbluff 43-36, Green River 46-36 and Natrona County 55-24.
Against Scottsbluff, Granz and Colter Rankin (285 pounds) both won by pin. Wrestling against Green River, Hill, Eisenbraun and Harding all beat their opponents by fall while Provost won by medical forfeit.
In Campbell County’s final dual of the weekend, Granzer, Rankin and Provost all won by pin over Natrona County.
“I’d still consider us a pretty young team with only having one senior in the lineup,” Rodgers said. “For young kids, they got after it and worked hard so I was very pleased with them.”
Campbell County is fielding a full team with all 14 weight classes filled at the varsity level for the first time since the opening of Thunder Basin in 2017. Going into a dual even instead of down 30 points because of forfeits is a huge confidence booster for his team, Rodgers said.
“We’ve had to go through it the last few years giving up all those team points,” Rodgers said. “That’s probably half the battle in today’s world. If you can field a full team you’re giving yourself over a 50% chance of winning the dual.”
Keeping his team healthy and motivated is Rodgers goal for the rest of the season. The Camels will also have a long break through the holidays, returning to competition at the Shane Shatto Invite starting Jan. 8 in Douglas.
