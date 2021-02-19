The Thunder Basin High School boys basketball team got a dominating win over Kelly Walsh 61-31 at home Friday night for senior night.
After dropping from No. 2 to No. 4 in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media boys basketball rankings this week after a pair of losses to Cheyenne East and Cheyenne Central, the Bolts win over the Trojans improves the team's record to 11-5 on the season and 3-1 in conference play.
Thunder Basin took a 24-16 lead into halftime and held the Trojans to just 15 points in the second half. The Bolts offense was led by junior Deegan Williams, who ended with a double-double with 10 points and 10 assists.
McKale Holte led the team in scoring with 13 points, followed by Carter Hanson with 12, Ethan Cox with nine, Cade Ayers with nine and Andre Felton with six.
Before the game, Felton, Hanson and Wyatt Tarter were honored for senior night to celebrate their last year at TBHS.
The Bolts will hit the road for a big matchup with No. 1-ranked Sheridan Saturday afternoon. The Broncs are coming off a 74-69 loss to Campbell County Friday night.
Thunder Basin and Sheridan will play at 1 p.m. in Sheridan.
