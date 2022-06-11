Camel standout Remar Pitter signs to UW for track and field

Remar Pitter’s love for competition stretches well beyond jumping into a sand pit.
The recently graduated Campbell County High School standout — who was born and raised in Jamaica before moving to Wyoming in junior high — played soccer and was a wide receiver on the Camels football team this fall.
Pitter has also been an integral part of both the indoor and outdoor track and field teams at Campbell County. He helped the Camels win a state title in the 4x200-meter relay during last year’s indoor season.
But over the last two years, Pitter has established himself as much more than a powerful runner. He’s slowly grown into one of the best track and field athletes to ever come out of Campbell County.
Pitter’s well-decorated track and field career took another leap forward this week. The Camel alum signed to join the Division I track and field program at the University of Wyoming.
While he’s grateful for the opportunity to continue his athletic career, Pitter had something more important on his mind: New goals.
“My No. 1 goal is to break the school (long jump) record when I get there,” Pitter said. “I think the record is 25-4 or something. I want to get at least a 26 (feet).”
One of the best
Pitter ended his career at Campbell County with three jumping titles in the last two years.
At last month’s outdoor state meet, Pitter defended his long jump title with a leap of 22 feet, 8.25 inches. He won the event as a junior last year with a distance of 23-0.25 to become the first Gillette boy in Campbell County history to win a state title in the long jump.
Pitter also won the Camel boys’ lone state title at this year’s indoor state track meet. He won the long jump with a distance of 23-6.
Pitter has dominated the Wyoming jumping competition over the last two seasons. He broke a 28-year old long jump record during the Air Force Meet in Colorado with a jump of 23-9.25 during the indoor track season in February.
Pitter also holds both the indoor and outdoor school records in the long jump. His 23-9.25 jump in indoor is a Campbell County record and the second longest jump in Wyoming history. His school record in outdoor is 24-4.5 which he set last year.
“Coach (Matt) Albin has just been there with me the whole time,” Pitter said. “He kept preaching about technique, technique, technique. I just wanted to jump. But Albin helped me start getting those 23 and 24-foot jumps. I’m honestly just thankful for the entire coaching staff.”
Pitter had plenty of interest from schools in the region. But his decision came down to finding the right coaching staff that made him feel comfortable on campus.
Pitter was instantly drawn to coach Quincy Howe during his visit to Laramie. Howe is the long jump coach at UW and was inducted into the school’s Athletic Hall of Fame.
Howe was a two-time All-American indoors in the triple jump in 2001 and 2002 and never lost to a conference foe in his four years in the Western Athletic Conference and Mountain West, according to the school’s website.
The Trinidad native still owns Wyoming school records in the triple jump indoors at 54-9.25 and outdoors at 54-4.75, while ranking seventh outdoors in the long jump at 24-5.5. His indoor triple jump mark still stands as a MW all-time record and his outdoor mark is second in conference history.
“All those other schools around here I didn’t think I’d fit in real well,” Pitter said. “But when I went on my visit to UW a couple months ago a switch just flipped and I knew this was the school I wanted to go to.”
Pitter plans on studying either engineering or construction management. He hopes to one day find a career that involves hands-on work after his athletic career.
The most exciting part of signing to a DI college is the prospect of facing some of the best competition in the country. Pitter is also grateful for the opportunity to continue jumping in college.
“I’m ready to get after it,” Pitter said. “I’m just so grateful because it really is a blessing and I’ve dreamed of this for so long. I’m excited to get to the next level and get to work.”
