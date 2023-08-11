The Gillette Mustangs face relocation as the Champions Indoor Football League loses teams to a larger arena football league based primarily on the East Coast.
This week, the National Arena League picked up two teams, the Sioux City Bandits and the Omaha Beef from the CIF, the league in which the Mustangs play.
Both teams have been around for over 20 years will begin competing in the NAL starting in 2024.
Steven Titus, the owner of both the Gillette Mustangs and the Billings Outlaws said that he is trying to keep both teams together and under his ownership, but depending on if they end up in the same league or not, he might have to sell one due to league rules.
The NAL is not an option for Gillette due to the league's use of rebound nets. The arena-style leagues have rebound nets at the sides of the goal posts that are large and require high ceilings to properly hang them. Gillette and Cam-plex do not have the facilities to hold and properly hang the rebound nets.
The NAL brought rebound nets back for the 2023 season, and the nets are an integral part of the game, as the ball can be played off the rebound nets.
Titus and the Mustangs signed a three-year deal with Cam-plex to keep the team in Gillette ahead of the 2023 season. If the team were to move and break its contract with Cam-plex, there are no specific penalties that the Mustangs would have to pay and Titus said he's working with Cam-plex on the ongoing situation.
"We're trying to do everything we can to keep the team in Gillette," Titus said. "But there are circumstances out my control."
The Mustangs may move to Casper where the city has an arena that has the ability to host arena games due to its ceiling size. In addition to the Ford Wyoming Center, a new $40 million-plus indoor sports facility — Wyo Sports Ranch — is being built and will feature permanent turf fields.
The NAL had seven teams at the start of its 2023 season, but two have since folded. One of which is the Albany Empire, a team that was bought midseason by former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown and has gone through controversies of not paying its players and more.
Titus did not name any other viable indoor football leagues that the Mustangs would join outside of the CIF.
The CIF as a league has not folded and could add teams to keep itself alive, but as it currently stands, there are five teams remaining in the league, two of which are owned by Titus. The other three are Salina Liberty, Rapid City Marshals and Southwest Kansas Storm.
This isn't the first time the team has faced relocation. Ahead of the 2023 season while Titus and Cam-plex were negotiating the new contract, Titus outlined several issues with the contract that cost him $60,000 to $70,000 each year including the cost to use a scoreboard as reasons to potentially move the team if the contract wasn't renegotiated. The two sides did come to a renegotiated agreement in January of this year.
The situation is up in the air with how the teams and leagues decide to move forward.
