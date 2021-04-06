When Ethan Hayes was hired as the new Gillette Wild junior hockey team’s head coach, his first goal was to create a winning culture that would lead to hanging championship banners in Spirit Hall Ice Arena.
While the former Great Falls Americans assistant coach’s first season ended with a first-round playoff loss to his former team, the Wild showed promise throughout the series.
After dropping the first game 2-0 in Gillette on Thursday, the Wild traveled to Great Falls to play the last two games of the three-game series on the Americans’ home ice. In game two, the Wild tied the series with a big 3-2 overtime win Friday to keep the season alive.
Saturday’s game was win or go home for both teams and Great Falls shut out the Wild 2-0 to advance to the second round of the Fraser Cup Playoffs in the Frontier Division of the North American 3 Hockey League.
While Gillette’s season ended, the team’s 24-17-1-1 final record is a reflection of good things to come for the program.
“Listening to the Americans celebrate after tonight has done nothing but motivate me as the leader of this team to put all of us in a position to never have to listen to that again,” Hayes wrote on the team’s Facebook page after Saturday night’s loss. “Nobody will out-work me this offseason. I know that rings true with the boys as well.”
The team celebrated its 10th season in Gillette this year. After this weekend’s loss to Great Falls, the Wild are still hungry for their first playoff series win.
Despite the lack of postseason success, Gillette has solidified itself as one of the top teams of the eight clubs that make up the Frontier Division.
The Sheridan Hawks were a lock as the No. 1 seed going into the playoffs with a 39-1-0-0 record. The Hawks ended the regular season on a 38-game win streak, despite ongoing allegations of hazing within the program that was reported by the Sheridan Press on March 25.
An investigation by the U.S. Center for SafeSport is still ongoing, but the team was approved to continue practicing and playing, according to the Sheridan Press.
Behind the Hawks, the Americans improved to 29-11-3-0 with its two wins over Gillette this weekend. While it will take a lot of dedication in the offseason, the Wild’s ability to push the series with Great Falls to the wire shows just how close the team is to getting over the playoff hump.
Looking forward to next year, Hayes said a lot of talented players will likely return to the Gillette roster for the 2021-22 season.
“For now we will say congratulations and good luck to the Americans the rest of the way but stay tuned for what’s to come in the near future,” Hayes continued in his Facebook post. “We will push on, we will be better.”
