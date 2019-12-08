Gillette College women’s basketball was on an elevated 11-game winning streak, beating every team by 20 points or more.
That streak came to an end on Saturday when nationally No. 16-ranked region rival Casper College rolled into the Pronghorn Center.
The Thunderbirds took a nine-point lead in the first 4 minutes of the game to set the tone. The Pronghorns (11-2) closed the gap to within seven points as late as the third quarter, but missed too many shots and turned the ball over 20 times to pace Casper College (13-1) to the 76-62 victory.
“The difference in that game is Casper flat out-competed us,” Pronghorns coach Liz Lewis said. “We played timid. We played soft, and it shows.”
In the third quarter, Gillette leading scorer Kobe King-Hawea found a lane and drove to the net for an and-1 layup. After she sank her free throw, the Pronghorns were in striking distance trailing 52-45 with 4:17 to play in the period.
The Pronghorns went into the final period down by nine, but the Thunderbirds worked the ball inside and hit clutch 3-point buckets to keep the Pronghorns out of range. They out-scored Gillette 20-15 in the final frame.
“They just came out stronger than us from the get-go,” King-Hawea said. “They just came out strong and ready to play, and we just came out a little bit softer.”
The Thunderbirds were led by Juneau Jones, who scored 20 points and snagged a team-leading 11 rebounds. Jones covered King-Hawea, holding the Pronghorns’ speedy scorer to 7-17 shooting, including 3-11 from 3-point range.
“She did well, really well. I gave credit to her after the game, just shook her hand and said, ‘great game,’” said King-Hawea, who leads the team averaging 22.5 points per game. “Coming into the game, I knew I was going to get scouted really hard.
Pronghorns sophomore forward Molly Coleman tallied 13 points and added seven boards.
“For us sophomores, we knew what (Casper was) like last year, so we always know they’re competitive and they have nothing to lose,” Coleman said. “Their pressure was much higher than the other teams we’ve played. I think they were just better individual players.”
Gillette College lost to Casper College 70-60 and 51-49 last season.
The Pronghorns shot 39% from the field and 24% from 3-point range compared to the Thunderbirds’ 46% from the field and 44% from beyond the arc.
Before Saturday, the Pronghorns were averaging 49.5% field goal shooting this season.
Gillette turned the ball over 20 times, while Casper had 12 turnovers. The Pronghorns made 5-12 free throws and the Thunderbirds scored 8-9.
To start the game, the Pronghorns missed their first seven shots and only scored on free throws for the first seven minutes. The only lead the Pronghorns had in the game lasted 23 seconds after Coleman hit a free throw to take a 1-0 lead with 9:33 on the clock in the first quarter.
The Pronghorns took a timeout at 6:03 to play in the first quarter trailing 12-3, and after being out-scored 9-7 to end the first frame. Gillette guard Skylar Patton scored a 3-point buzzer-beater to bring the score to 19-12 after the first.
The Pronghorns showed flashes of what they want to see. At the end of the second quarter, the Pronghorns got a turnover when the Thunderbirds were trying to run out the clock and hit another buzzer-beater.
Gillette guard Shelby Clark dished a pass to teammate Kindall Seamands under the net, who laid it up for to make the score 41-33 at halftime.
“That’s how we play,” Coleman said about the first-half-ending play. “We saw bits and pieces of it. We just needed to put that together more often.”
In the second and third quarters, the teams played back-and-forth basketball. Casper outscored the Pronghorns 22-21 in the second quarter and 15-14 in the third.
Saturday’s game doesn’t count on either team’s region record, but it counts overall.
“There’s nothing we can do about it now. We’ve got to start having more intense practices so that we’re practicing with that intensity, so that if we see it in a game we’re not all-of-a-sudden surprised by it,” Lewis said. “I think it caught up with us and we learned a very valuable lesson tonight.”
Gillette College women’s basketball is scheduled to play Friday and Saturday in Bismarck, North Dakota. The team plays United Tribes Technical College at 6 p.m. Friday and Bismarck State College at noon Saturday.
The Pronghorns won’t play again after that until Jan. 2.
