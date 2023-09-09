Gillette College Mens Soccer Vs. Northwest College
Buy Now

Gillette College’s Riley Ringer collides with Northwest College’s Daniel Gargallo Saavedra as they jump to head the ball Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023 during a game.

 Ed Glazar

Gillette College continued its conference schedule with a 2-2 tie at home against Northeastern Junior College on Saturday.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.