Tennis
Camel boys win second at regionals
The Campbell County and Thunder Basin boys and girls tennis teams traveled to Cody this past weekend for the regional tournament.
The Camel boys team took second and were led by No. 1 doubles team Jefferson Neary and Austin Robertson, who left Cody as the regional champions at No. 1 doubles.
The Thunder Basin girls team placed third just ahead of the Campbell County girls in fourth.
The Thunder Basin boys finished sixth at the tournament.
The state tennis tournament begins Thursday and continues through Saturday in Gillette.
Volleyball
CCHS falls to Kelly Walsh and Sheridan
The Campbell County High School volleyball team fell to Kelly Walsh at home Friday night in a 3-1 loss against last year’s state champion.
The Trojans came into the match ranked No. 3 in the WyoPrep.com Coaches and Media volleyball rankings.
The Camels got off to a slow start with 25-18 and 25-17 losses in the first two sets. Campbell County was down but not out, battling in an intense and dramatic third set the Camels won 26-24.
CCHS won six of seven points to tie the fourth set at 17, but errors from the Camels and solid plays from the Trojans led Kelly Walsh to a 25-21 victory.
The Campbell County High School volleyball team then lost to Sheridan 3-2 on Saturday on the road.
Against Sheridan, CCHS got out to a 1-0 lead with a 25-22 win over the Broncs before dropping the second set 25-18.
Sheridan won the third set 25-22 and the Camels responded with a dominating 25-14 win in the fourth to force the tiebreaker.
Campbell County didn’t come out strong in the fifth set, quickly going down 5-1 before coach Marcy Befus called a timeout. The Camels still couldn’t recover from the slow start and lost the fifth set 15-6.
The losses give the Camels a three-match losing streak and drops them to 4-6 on the season.
Campbell County added a non-conference match with Rapid City Central and Rapid City Stevens at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Thursday, which also will be senior night for the Camels.
Thunder Basin downs Sheridan, Kelly Walsh
The Thunder Basin High School volleyball team celebrated four team leaders Friday on senior night.
The celebration was immediately followed by a 3-0 sweep of Sheridan to put them at 7-2 on the season.
Thunder Basin won the first set 25-17 over the Broncs, followed by a 25-23 win in the second set and a 25-21 win to close out the match.
The Bolts then traveled to Kelly Walsh and took down the Trojans in five sets during a rematch of last year’s state championship.
It was a back and forth game for both teams as the Trojans started out with a 25-23 win in the first set. Thunder Basin answered in the second set, winning 25-19.
Kelly Walsh took the lead back with a 25-22 win in the third set before the Bolts forced a tiebreaker by winning the fourth set 25-19.
Thunder Basin was able to stick it out against Kelly Walsh in the final set, winning 15-9.
Next the Bolts will host Rapid City Central and Rapid City Stevens at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Thursday.
— News Record Staff
