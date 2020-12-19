The Thunder Basin High School girls basketball team finished the Flaming Gorge Classic Basketball Tournament in Rock Springs/Green River with a 2-0 record after beating Star Valley 56-34 Saturday afternoon.
The Bolts took control of the game early and went into halftime with a 19-point lead over Star Valley before closing the game out to improve to 3-1 on the season. Coming into the tournament as the No. 1-ranked team in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media girls basketball poll, Thunder Basin lived up to the hype over the weekend combining for 134 points in two games while only allowing 61.
Seniors Sydney Solem and Brooke Conklin led the Bolts in scoring with 14 points each while Gabby Drube added nine points and nine rebounds. Sophomore Joelie Spelts ended the contest with five points.
Under first-year head coach LeeAnn Cox, Thunder Basin will next travel to South Dakota to compete in the I-90 Challenge Basketball Tournament. The Bolts first game in the tournament will be against Bridgewater-Emery at 3:15 p.m. Dec. 29.
