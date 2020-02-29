“Cowboy tough” is a description that fits Campbell County High School sophomore Colt Welsh, something a packed Casper Events Center saw during Saturday’s Class 4A 106-pound state wrestling finals.
The bull rider was 30 seconds from clinching a championship, but the hard-fought match turned to heartbreak when Green River’s Thomas Dalton scored a late reversal to steal an 8-5 win.
“It was a good match. I’m upset, but it could’ve been worse,” said Welsh, the Camels’ only state finalist this year. “Being able to wrestle in the championship this year really felt good. Being the first Camel since the new era of Camels to make it into the semis and being that close to a title feels really good.”
Similar to a bull ride, Welsh had to gut out some pain early in the match. Dalton nearly made a takedown in the first 35 seconds, which was ruled out of bounds but the move gave Welsh a bloody lip that lasted for most of the match.
As soon as the blood started flowing, Welsh started winning. With the match still scoreless, Welsh scored the first takedown a minute into the first period and took the 2-0 lead into the second period.
Dalton returned the favor with a takedown early in the second, but Welsh somehow slipped away with a lightning-fast reversal to get back on top. And that’s where he stayed for nearly the rest of the match.
Welsh led 5-4 heading into the third and final period. Starting the final two minutes on top, he felt like he could stay in control all the way to a title.
“My best position is top and I worked him pretty hard,” Welsh said. “I just didn’t use my head and tried something new. My worst position is bottom and I was really good staying off of it until that last 30 seconds.”
After working hard to maintain control for the first 90 seconds of the third period, Welsh had a hold on Dalton’s arm, pulling it across the Green River wrestler’s body. But he said Dalton ripped his arm out, putting Welsh off balance, then threw his hips at the right time to dismount Welsh.
“I need to learn how to do other moves in the cross face,” Welsh said after the match. “I needed to use my head a little and go to something else — quit trying to do stuff that wasn’t working.”
The reversal gave Dalton the 6-5 lead with just seconds left and the ensuing near fall padded the score to 8-5.
“He used his head,” Welsh said.
Even as Welsh was on one knee in the center of the mat following the loss, he pointed up to Dalton to congratulate him. Then he and CCHS coach Clay Rodgers hugged for almost a full minute before letting go.
“I told him, ‘I wouldn’t want anyone else to hug right now.’ He’s the first kid I’ve had in the finals,” Rodgers said. “It’s really tough. Shoot, he outworked the kid for five and a half minutes out of six. That kid didn’t lay around, but Colt worked him.”
Rodgers still had blood on his purple dress shirt a few minutes after the embrace. When CCHS Athletic Director Cliff Hill pointed it out, Rodgers responded, “It’ll wash out.”
Rodgers said the match was a perfect example of just how tough and hardworking Welsh is. His dad used to be a professional bull rider and he also rides bulls in the fall, spring and summer, with wrestling serving as a break.
“Bull riding teaches you how to be tough and so does wrestling,” Welsh said. “So you add them together and now you’re just good.”
The runner-up finish was certainly a step in the right direction in Welsh’s wrestling career and for the CCHS program. He was called for biting in the semifinals last season, which ended “a really bad year,” he said.
This season he became the first Camel to reach a state title match since Thunder Basin opened in Gillette three years ago and split the athletic programs.
Third place matches
Before Welsh took the mat for his title match, heavyweight junior Colter Rankin and 170-pound senior Dawsen Hayden battled in the third-place matches.
Rankin won in typical fashion, taking control of Sheridan’s Justin Vela’s shoulders, twisting his body down to the mat and then completing the pin in the first period. Rankin wasn’t able to make a takedown until there was about 15 seconds left in the first period and it was over from there, as he got the pin with 4 seconds left.
“It felt good to finish the season right. Finals was what I wanted, but stuff happens,” Rankin said. “In my first year finishing a high school wrestling season, third isn’t bad, but I have high expectations. I wanted first, but I’ll come back next year.”
Rankin suffered his first loss of the tournament in the semifinals to Thunder Basin’s Dalton McInerney, who he has lost to multiple times this season. Rankin thinks McInerney was the only 4A wrestler who was better than he at state and that he struggles with a bit of intimidation and a mental block when he faces McInerney.
Rankin’s other three wins in the tournament were all first-round pins and he finished the season with a record of 42-12.
As he came off the mat, Rodgers pulled him in for a hug and told him, “way to finish.”
“At the beginning of the year, our goal for him was just to finish the season and now he’s the third-best kid in the state,” Rodgers said. “He exceeded our expectations and I couldn’t be prouder.”
Campbell County’s other third-place contender, Hayden, was put in the rare position of not actually wrestling until the state semifinal. He won by forfeit and a disqualification in the first two rounds, lost in the semifinal, then pinned his way to a win in the consolation semifinal.
Hayden couldn’t find a foothold during the third-place match, though, and Cheyenne East’s Blaise Ronnau rolled to an 11-0 decision. He finishes his senior season as the No. 4-ranked 170-pounder in 4A and with a final record of 36-16.
Similar to Welsh, Hayden was one of the wrestlers who have helped Rodgers’ efforts to rebuild the Camels wrestling program since the addition of TBHS.
“When Dawsen was done, I gave him a big hug and got emotional with him,” Rodgers said. “During my first year, he was the first win I ever had as a head coach. He was the first state placer I had as a head coach.”
As a team, Campbell County finished in 10th place, while Casper-Kelly Walsh won the tournament and Green River was second.
