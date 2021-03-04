The Thunder Basin High School girls basketball team won the Northeast Quadrant Regional Tournament Thursday, beating Kelly Walsh 76-40 and Sheridan 67-33 at Campbell County High School.
The pair of wins push the Bolts' win streak to 18 games and give the team the No. 1 seed coming out of the Northeast Quadrant.
Thunder Basin's first win came against the Trojans and automatically qualified the team for the state tournament next weekend in Casper. The Bolts took a commanding lead early, going up 19-9 after the first quarter before taking a 43-19 lead into the locker room at halftime.
Kelly Walsh responded early in the second half by outscoring the Bolts 14-7 in the third quarter, but Thunder Basin bounced back by outscoring the Trojans 26-7 in the final quarter to eliminate Kelly Walsh from the playoffs.
Leading in scoring for the Bolts was senior Gabby Drube with 19 points, followed by sophomore Joelie Spelts with 18, senior Sydney Solem with 12 and senior Kate Hladky with eight.
The Bolts had a short two-hour break before returning to the court to face Sheridan. The Broncs were coming off an upset win over Campbell County 53-44 to eliminate the Camels from the playoffs.
Against Sheridan, Thunder Basin took an early 24-7 lead into the second quarter and never looked back. At halftime, the Bolts led by 31 points and early in the second half the game went to a running clock.
Leading in scoring against the Broncs was Drube with 14 points, followed by senior Kinsley Larson with 12, Spelts with 11 and Hladky with seven.
The Bolts will move on to the Class 4A Regional Tournament to face the Southeast No. 1 seed, Cheyenne East, to determine seeding for the state tournament. The winner will be the No. 1 seed from the East while the loser will be the No. 2 seed at state.
East is coming off wins over Laramie and Cheyenne Central.
The Bolts and Thunderbirds will play at 3 p.m. Saturday at Cheyenne South.
For game updates, follow The Gillette News Record on Facebook and Twitter or visit gillettenewsrecord.com.
