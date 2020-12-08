In 2017, Campbell County High School lost every single dual of the season due to forfeits. Quite simply, the team didn’t have enough wrestlers.
In the final dual of that 2017-18 season, the Camels took a total of five varsity wrestlers to Sheridan. In the same year, which was the year Thunder Basin High School opened, the Bolts fielded a team of six state-placers and seven more wrestlers who qualified for state but didn’t place the year before.
Like many of the other high school sports programs in Gillette, the wrestling numbers were skewed at the two schools.
Now four years removed from the split, the wrestling numbers are beginning to slowly even out at both schools. Through the first two weeks of practice, Campbell County has 43 wrestlers while Thunder Basin has 47.
“That first year of the split, we averaged eight to 10 guys at practice,” CCHS head coach Clay Rodgers said. “Now this year, we’ve averaged 34 to 36 at practice every day so far.”
It was encouraging to see the wrestling room full at the start of the season, Rodgers said. The increase in participation for the Camels’ wrestling team is a testament of how much weight the sport carries in Gillette.
At Thunder Basin, head coach Micah Kadera said participation numbers have been consistent since the school opened. Much like in 2017, the Bolts will again return six state-placers from last year.
As the gap in team sizes begins to dwindle, both teams are heading into the new season with high expectations despite restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic on the sport.
No tournaments, only duals
To limit the amount of wrestlers at one location, the Wyoming High School Activities Association has restricted teams from participating in multi-team tournaments. All competitions throughout the season will be duals, with one team going head-to-head against another, Kadera said.
“That’s going to be a change,” Kadera said. “We only have one bracketed tournament, and that’s going to be state.”
The change in scheduling for the regular season is an obstacle to overcome for both Campbell County and Thunder Basin, but Kadera said participating in duals will allow teams to grow stronger together as the season goes along.
“Duals bring the team closer together,” Kadera said. “In duals, you can get rollin’. If we get an upset or a pin right away, that gets the fire going and kids start to became way more confident going out there.
“It’s just our 14 guys versus their 14 guys.”
As far as changes to sanitation, Kadera said the protocols won’t be much different from what the teams do in any given year. Showering after matches and disinfecting equipment after each use is normal in wrestling, Kadera said.
“We do all of that stuff already,” Kadera said.
Bolts returning experience
While Thunder Basin lost its only individual state champion last year to graduation, the Bolts will return six state-placers and four seniors who have wrestled on varsity all four years.
The Bolts will also welcome in a solid group of freshmen to join the varsity ranks, Kadera said. Thunder Basin has a total of 19 freshmen and 12 sophomores.
“We’re a little bit younger, but the determination and work ethic is great in there right now,” Kadera said. “Kids are catching on and they’re asking questions. All around I think there’s a lot of excitement.”
Jeric Igo, one of the state-placers last year who took fifth in the 126-pound weight class, said the energy and spirit in the Bolts’ wrestling room is special this season. Now a senior, Igo said his goal is to improve individually while also helping some of his younger teammates adjust to the high school varsity level.
“We have a really good freshman class this year and I think the kids coming in are going to really help our team a lot,” Igo said. “I think it’s always good to just have fun and make sure that everybody else on the team is having fun with it, too.”
As a team, the Bolts took fourth place at state last season. Thunder Basin’s state-placers from last year include Igo (fifth), Seamus Casey (third), Lane Catlin (fourth), Dylan Catlin (third), Cael Porter (fifth) and Dylan Glick (sixth).
“Our team goal is to win it all this year,” Kadera said. “We’re returning all that horsepower and we’re returning a talented batch and a hardworking group of guys.”
Camels still rebuilding
Campbell County had 29 wrestlers for the first meet last season, a number that has grown to 43 going into Friday’s season-opening dual in Powell.
Rodgers, who is now in his fourth year as head coach, said the goal so far in practice has been to get the ball rolling quickly to prepare his young team for a strenuous regular season.
The Camels took 10th place out of 12 teams at state last season, beating only Cheyenne South and Laramie. Campbell County had three state-placers last year, including senior Colt Welsh who took second place after losing in the championship match at the state tournament in the 106-pound weight class.
“He was winning the match with 30 seconds left 5-3 but gave up a few points late,” Rodgers said. “It was nothing he did wrong, it was just kind of a heartbreaking loss.”
Campbell County also will return third-place finisher Colter Rankin in the 285-pound class but lost its other state-placer, Dawsen Hayden, to graduation.
As for team goals, Rodgers hopes to stay eligible to fill all 14 weight classes for the first time since the opening of Thunder Basin. The increase of kids coming out for the wrestling team has created a needed shift in the culture of wrestling at Campbell County, Rodgers said.
“What’s going to make us a better team is guys are actually having to compete now for a varsity spot,” Rodgers said. “The last few years it’s been, ‘Hey, you’re the varsity guy because nobody else is even in this weight class on our team.’”
The shift in attitude for the Camels has brought the school back to the culture of past years, where discipline and work ethic factor into the development of student athletes.
“Guys are starting to realize now that it’s not, ‘Hey, I can be late for practice or miss practice or not have to take it serious’ because now there’s going to be another guy who’s showing up that has a chance to beat you for the varsity spot,” Rodgers said.
The competition in the Camels’ wrestling room is a step in the right direction for the future of Campbell County, Rodgers said. As it stands, Rodgers and the rest of his coaching staff see nothing but improvement over last year’s results for the Camels wrestling program.
Both the Camels and the Bolts will begin the season with a dual against Powell Friday. Campbell County will wrestle Powell at 11 a.m. while Thunder Basin will begin the season at 1 p.m.
