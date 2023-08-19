Morgan Shirley, a senior for Thunder Basin, will continue her soccer career with the University of North Dakota next year.
For the past few years, Thunder Basin’s girls soccer team has had success in the state that few schools have been able to replicate, and much of that success came with the defense.
Last year’s Bolts team allowed nine total goals in its 19 games. The Bolts shutout their opponents in 12 of those games. Shirley has had a strong defense around her, but the goalkeeper for the Bolts has had as big of an impact as anyone else on the team in maintaining their defensive dominance.
Shirley still has one more year at Thunder Basin, but the now-senior is committed to play in North Dakota.
“It’s like a home away from home,” she said of Grand Forks, North Dakota. “I felt when I went on my visit that I was a part of the team. (I get along with) the coaches really well and the facilities are incredible.”
The town reminds Shirley of home. The city is almost double the size of Gillette, but a large part of that comes from the student population, so the town outside of the school is similar to Gillette.
UND is the largest and oldest university in the state. The athletics program — the mascot is the Fighting Hawks — is part of the Summit League in most sports including women’s soccer. The program is led by Chris Logan who is in his seventh year as the head coach. Logan has brought the Fighting Hawks to their first-ever Summit League Tournament appearance, and the team’s only 10-win season since 2006.
Shirley brings confidence to the net and mental resolve. The goalie position requires strong mentality to deal with the pressure of the position. Through her playing career, Shirley has no problem staying locked in to focus on the game and keep her resolve.
It’s something she will look to bring to Grand Forks, along with positivity, energy and confidence.
Shirley’s final year with the Bolts will challenge her as a leader. The past two seasons have been full of seniors and leaders on the team, but the Bolts graduated a class of 10 seniors. There were four juniors on last year’s team, so the team will have a lot of new leadership from the now-junior class.
It’s bittersweet for Shirley to think about the final year at Thunder Basin, but the excitement of what lies ahead keeps her positive.
“Things have to end for better things to start,” she said.
(1) comment
Congratulations Morgan!
