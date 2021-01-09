Isaiah Haliburton admits his friends poked some fun when he turned in his football pads for a swimsuit.
It was all in good fun, Haliburton said, but the multi-sport athlete has quickly proved himself as a diver on the Thunder Basin High School boys swim team. As a freshman, Haliburton finished second in the 1-meter diving event at the state meet.
The following year, Haliburton became the state champion with a final score of 444.30.
“It was pretty emotional to me,” said Haliburton, now a junior aiming to repeat. “It was a really big accomplishment because I’ve come a really long way as a diver. The improvements that I’ve made are just insane.”
While a curiosity for the sport grew out of Haliburton’s athleticism on the trampoline as a kid, hard work and dedication have transformed the Bolt into arguably the best diver in the state of Wyoming.
“He struggles with those morning practices as most teenage boys do, but when he gets here he works hard,” said TBHS diving coach Tiffany Small. “Anytime he’s in practice he works hard.”
The relationship Small and Haliburton have is a special one. Small has seen him grow as a diver since he joined the team as an eighth grader.
But that doesn’t mean she goes easy on Haliburton.
“He likes to deflect and complain about things, but he always does exactly what I ask him to do,” Small said.
While Haliburton jokes with his diving coach about how she doesn’t give him enough credit on some dives at practice, Haliburton credits Small for the success he’s found.
“I wouldn’t be who I am without her,” Haliburton said. “She always pushes me to be the very best I can be and she’s always making sure that I’m doing what I’m supposed to be doing and she’s always correcting me.”
Out of the pool, Haliburton’s family also deserves some credit for his success. They’ve always been supportive of his commitment, even if it meant driving him to 6 a.m. practice.
“At first they didn’t even know what it was,” Haliburton said. “They were a little skeptical, because it’s a lot coming here super early in the morning every day and working out and having to practice after school.
“I’m just really thankful to have them rally behind me.”
Coming off Thunder Basin’s state runner-up football season in the fall, Haliburton said the transition to the pool takes him from a pure team sport to an individual one.
“Diving and football are just very contradicting sports,” Haliburton said. “Football is a gnarly, brute and pure-force sport compared to diving, which I would describe as being just super graceful.”
Still room for improvement
Winning the diving state championship has so far been the pinnacle for Haliburton in swimming. But it’s not enough.
He has his focus set on a repeat at next month’s state meet, where he’ll dive against Laramie’s Dylan Bressler, also a junior and third-place finisher last year. It’s a rivalry that’s grown and promises to push both for the next couple of seasons.
“(Bressler) is a very technical diver while Isaiah is more muscle,” Small said. “He likes to muscle his dives and Dylan is very technical and very clean, so we have to try and play to the (dive difficulty) game where we try and have a little bit of that on our side.”
Despite winning the state diving title last season, Small said Haliburton looks even better halfway through his junior campaign. Going into this weekend’s home meets, Haliburton is yet to lose.
“Isaiah has come a long way. Already this season he’s already so much cleaner than he was last season,” Small said. “He’s kind of ahead of the eight ball right now.”
Carrying intensity into swim meets is crucial for Haliburton or any other diver at the high school level, but bringing that same intensity to practice every day is what separates Haliburton from his competition, Small said. As much as he likes winning, Haliburton isn’t satisfied.
“There’s always room for improvement in my mind,” Haliburton said. “I definitely don’t think I’m the best, but I have come a long way and I have improved a lot. But I can still get better than what I am right now.”
Already a state champion, the Bolts’ diver doesn’t mind brushing off comments from friends about being on the swim team. All that matters is another diving title.
Haliburton will have roughly six weeks to prepare for the culminating swim meet. The boys swimming and diving championships is in Laramie on Feb. 18-20.
