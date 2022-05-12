The Thunder Basin High School boys soccer team punched its ticket to state with a 1-0 overtime win in the first round of this weekend's Class 4A East regional tournament in Cheyenne.
The one-goal win came over crosstown Campbell County who had just beaten the Bolts 2-0 in Gillette one week ago. The Camels went into regional as the East No. 4 seed and Thunder Basin was the East No. 5 seed.
Only the top 4 teams in each conference make the state tournament making the first round of regionals a win-or-go-home contest.
Thursday was the third time the two Gillette teams played each other this season. Thunder Basin beat the Camels 3-1 in the conference season last month.
The regulation 80 minutes wasn't enough time to decide which Gillette school would move on in regionals and to the state tournament. Battling heavy gusts of Cheyenne wind, the two team's remained scoreless 0-0 at the end of the first and second halves.
But less than 1 minute into the first 10-minute overtime period, Angel Ontiveros kicked a corner kick that was on track to go in the back of the net unassisted. A Camel defender knocked the ball out to save a goal but a penalty kick was issued for the hand-ball in the box.
Ontiveros took stepped up for the penalty shot and sank it on the left side of the net to give the Bolts a 1-0 lead.
Thunder Basin was able to hold onto the one-goal lead for the rest of the two overtime periods to solidify the playoff win. The Bolts will move on to play No. 1 seed Laramie in the regional semifinals at 5 p.m. Friday in Cheyenne.
Campbell County's season ended with a 7-6-0-2 record. The Camels haven't made the state tournament since 2019.
