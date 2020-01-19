The Campbell County High School boys basketball team dropped its second game of the weekend to a Rapid City, South Dakota, team Saturday.
The Camels led at halftime 37-27, before letting the Rapid City Stevens Raiders overtake them in the second half for a 68-66 loss.
“First-half defense was really good. Kids executed, got up and pressured, kept the ball out of the paint, rebounded fairly well,” Camel coach Bubba Hladky said. “Second half, it all disintegrated. We didn’t keep the ball in front of us. They got the paint and the post and we didn’t rebound.”
CCHS moves to 5-6 on the season with the loss heading into conference play.
Luke Hladky led the Camels with 23 points. Jefferson Neary hit five threes for all 15 of his points.
The Camels lost to Rapid City Central on Friday at home 63-50.
Campbell County opens up conference play at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Casper-Natrona County.
CCHS girls lose 67-28
The Campbell County girls lost on the road 67-28 on Saturday at Rapid City Stevens High School.
On Friday, the Camels lost a close game to the Rapid City Central Cobblers 46-43. CCHS had a 14-point lead going into the fourth quarter of that game.
The losses drop the Camels to 2-9 on the season.
CCHS plays at 6 p.m. on Friday at Casper-Natrona County to start the conference season.
