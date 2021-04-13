SOCCER
Bolt boys outscore South and Laramie 14-0
The Thunder Basin High School boys soccer team won a pair of games on the road over the weekend to improve to 7-0 on the season. The Bolts beat Cheyenne South 11-0 on Friday and Laramie 3-0 on Saturday.
Against Cheyenne South, Sergey Pfiel led the way in scoring with three goals, followed by Damian Myers with two. Ian Tucker, Cade Ayers, Ricardo Diaz, Angel Ontiveros, Sergio Pelayo and Caleb Cannon each scored once.
Against Laramie, Caleb Howell gave Thunder Basin a lead right out of the gate with a goal assisted by Diaz in the fourth minute. Eliah Shober added a goal in the ninth minute off an assist from Myers.
Ayers added an insurance goal early in the second half off an assist by Howell in the 53rd minute. Through the team’s first seven games of the season, the Bolts have yet to give up a goal and have outscored opponents 31-0.
Bolt girls improve to 7-0 with pair of wins
The Thunder Basin High School girls soccer team improved to 7-0 with a pair of wins over Cheyenne South and Laramie at home over the weekend. The Bolts beat South 13-0 Friday night and Laramie 5-1 Saturday afternoon.
Against South, freshman Cena Carlson led the way with four goals, followed by Eagan Clark with two. Peyton Roswadovski, Sam Bonar, Caytlynn Garland, Maddie Bradley, Rachel Cole, Macy Schomer and Brooke Dunham all scored once.
Thunder Basin’s offensive firepower carried over into Saturday’s game against Laramie. Roswadovski started the scoring with a goal assisted by Michael in the 21st minute followed by a goal from Carlson assisted by Michael in the 37th minute.
Roskwadovski earned a hat trick with back-to-back goals in less than 30 seconds. The senior scored twice in the 38th minute, with assists coming from Schomer and Carlson.
In the second half, the Bolts gave up their first goal of the season with just 2:24 left in the game. Thunder Basin immediately responded with a Carlson goal assisted by sophomore Violet Timmons less than a minute later to make the final score 5-1.
Camel boys beat East, fall to Cheyenne Central
The Campbell County High School boys soccer team split a pair of home games with Cheyenne East and Cheyenne Central over the weekend. The Camels beat East 3-1 Friday night and lost to Central 2-1 in overtime Saturday afternoon at CCHS.
Against East, Campbell County took an early lead off a goal from junior Ever Leyva Espinoza to take an early 1-0 lead. Espinoza added a second goal early in the second half before East was able to chip into the lead with a goal of its own to make the score 2-1.
Camel senior Brandon Rodriquez put the game out of reach with a goal late in the second half to make the final score 3-1.
On Saturday, the Camels and Cheyenne Central ended regulation scoreless to force overtime. Campbell County struck first with a goal from Espinoza in the first overtime period to give the Camels a 1-0 lead.
Shortly after, the Camels gave up a penalty kick goal to allow Central to tie the game going into the second overtime period. With just under four minutes remaining in the second overtime, Central scored again to take a 2-1 lead it would hold the rest of the way.
Camel girls beat East 1-0, lose to Central 2-1
The Campbell County High School girls soccer team split its two road games over the weekend, beating Cheyenne East 1-0 in overtime Friday before falling to Cheyenne Central 2-1 Saturday.
Against East, the two teams ended regulation scoreless to force overtime. There, freshman Aubry DeWine scored the game-winning goal to give the Camels the win.
On Saturday, freshman Payge Riedesel scored the Camels’ lone goal as the team fell to Cheyenne Central 2-1.
SOFTBALL
Camels beat South 21-1, Laramie 3-2 to improve to 5-1
The Campbell County High School softball team won its two road games over the weekend, beating Cheyenne South 21-1 Friday night and Laramie 3-2 Saturday morning.
The pair of wins push CCHS to 5-1 on the season and 3-1 in conference play.
Against South, Campbell County’s bats came alive to combine for 21 runs in five innings. The game ended after the fifth inning because of the mercy rule.
The Camels totaled 14 hits and took advantage of nine errors by the Cheyenne South defense. Natalie Clonch, Avery Gray, Myra Fields and Erica Dominguez each had two RBIs in the game.
Gray earned the win on the mound for the Camels. In four innings of work, Gray struck out nine batters and didn’t allow a hit.
Gray’s success on the mound carried over into Saturday’s game against Laramie. Gray earned her second win of the weekend by throwing a complete game and striking out 13 batters while allowing just two hits and two earned runs in seven innings of work.
Bolts sweeps road games with South and Laramie
The Thunder Basin High School softball team swept a pair of road games with Laramie and Cheyenne South over the weekend. The Bolts beat Laramie 7-1 Friday afternoon and South 16-0 Saturday morning.
Against Laramie, Jaci Piercy led the way on the mound. Through five innings of work, Piercy allowed just one hit while striking out eight and allowing zero runs. Ella Partlow came in for relief and threw two innings while allowing one hit and striking out two.
At the plate, Piercy helped her own cause with a two-run home run in the top of the second inning to give the Bolts an early 2-0 lead. Macie Selfors also homered in the top of the fifth inning to drive in two runs.
Piercy, Selfors and Emma Kimberling all ended with two RBIs each.
On Saturday, the Bolts game with Cheyenne South ended by mercy rule after the fifth inning. Partlow got the win on the mound by throwing four innings of no-hit ball and striking out nine.
Piercy and Selfors continued to swing a hot bat with three RBIs each. Selfors had four hits in her four at bats including two triples, a single and her second homerun of the weekend.
The two wins bring Thunder Basin to 7-1 overall on the season and 5-0 in conference play.
