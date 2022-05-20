The Thunder Basin High School girls soccer team punched its ticket to this year's Class 4A state title game with a 4-1 win over Natrona County on Friday in Cheyenne.
The Bolts met the Mustangs in the semifinals after beating Kelly Walsh 2-0 in the first round Thursday. Thunder Basin went into the tournament as the East No. 1 seed and the Mustangs were the No. 2 seed from the West.
The Bolts jumped out to an early 1-0 lead with a goal by Alex Michael assisted by Cena Carlson. Michael made the game 2-0 off another assist by Carlson in the 17th minute.
Carlson scored the next two goals both off assists by Michael. She scored her first goal in the 21st minute and her second goal in the 25th minute to give Thunder Basin a 4-0 lead going into the halftime break.
Natrona County was able to net one goal in the second half to bring the game to its final score of 4-1.
The Bolts will move on to play the winner of West No. 3 seed Jackson and West No. 1 seed Rock Springs in the state championship game. The title game will be played at 1 p.m. Saturday at Cheyenne East.
