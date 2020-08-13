Low scores at Bell Nob Golf Course were attainable as ever Thursday when the Gillette’s high school golf teams opened the fall season with an eight-team home tournament.
Hardly no wind made for a near-perfect day of golf and the Thunder Basin High School girls golf team took full advantage. The defending state champs started their 2020 campaign quickly and won the Camel Invite by three strokes over Sheridan.
The TBHS boys team took third, while the Campbell County High School boys took fourth. The CCHS girls didn’t have a full roster for the first tournament and didn’t have a team score.
It was Karissa Tranas who led the Bolts to the first-place finish. She shot a 4-over-par 76 to take second, while senior teammate Maria Farnum shot 78 and placed third.
Senior Arilyn Johnson and junior Darby Barstad also worked their way into the top 10. Johnson finished in a tie for fourth and shot 80, while Barstad finished eighth with a round of 84.
Tranas said that putting was an issue for part of the round, but it was a relief to get the ball rolling on the season.
“There were just some putts I left out there. … I definitely should’ve gone a little lower,” she said. “It was good to finally get to play. I’m just glad we were out here.”
On the boys side, Colter Praus had the low round for Thunder Basin with a 77 to take third, while Leighton Holden shot an 87. A bogey-bogey finish had Praus a little frustrated following the round, but his best shot of the day still stuck with him.
It was on the par-5 seventh hole, with one of the course’s few water hazards to the right of the green. The wind, blowing left to right towards the pond, made Praus nervous. But he hit the perfect fade with a 6-iron to give himself an eagle putt and ended up making birdie.
For the Camels, it was Brant Morrison who came up with the low score of the day. He shot 76, good enough for second place, while Shay Leupold placed seventh with an 82.
The CCHS boys finished fourth and 12 strokes behind TBHS in the team scores. The 76 was Morrison’s best round of his life, despite finishing with two straight bogeys.
“It felt great. I played in some tournaments this summer, but it felt great to get back to high school golf,” Morrison said. “At least we’re out here doing it. We could be sitting at home doing nothing.”
Myah Hammerquist, Campbell County’s only female golfer last year, competed against the tournament’s top players Thursday. She was in the No. 1 grouping and said she was nervous to start out the day.
“It was kind of nerve racking at first, but they were nice girls, so it was easy,” she said.
Hammerquist’s 93 is pretty consistent to her scores from last year, which were also in the 90s. Sheridan’s Samantha Spielman won the girls tournament with a score of 73.
The Bolts and the Camels will be back in action Thursday when they start a tournament in Sheridan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.