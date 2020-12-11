The Campbell County High School girls basketball season started with a home loss to visiting Scottsbluff (Nebraska) 50-43 Friday night.
The Camels started out of the gate slow, only scoring nine points in the first quarter and seven points in the second quarter to go into the locker room at halftime down 22-16.
Campbell County's offense found its stride in the second half, but a couple of dagger three-pointers from Scottsbluff put the game just out of reach in the final minute of the contest.
Freshman Sydnee Streitz scored her first varsity basket in the first quarter, but she didn't stop there. Streitz ended the game as the Camels' leading scorer with 15 points in her first career high school game.
Seniors Zoey Zimmerman and Liv Castellanos added seven points apiece while sophomore Madison Robertson added five points.
Rebounds were hard to come by for Campbell County on both sides of the court, and the team will look to improve that in day two of the Re-Max Basketball Tournament.
The Camels will face Evanston at home at 12 p.m. Saturday.
