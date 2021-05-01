The Thunder Basin High School softball team went 3-1 on the road in a pair of doubleheaders in Cheyenne over the weekend. The Bolts split with Cheyenne East Friday night and won both games over Cheyenne Central Saturday.
Against East, the Bolts dropped the first conference game 14-3 before coming back and winning the second non-conference game 9-2.
In game one, Jaci Piercy took the loss on the mound for the Bolts. At the plate, Lauren O'Loughlin led the way with two RBIs while Macie Selfors added one.
In game two, Piercy rebounded with solid pitching performance to earn the win. In seven innings of work, Piercy gave up just one earned run on seven hits while striking out four.
At the plate, Lexus Lehto drove in three runs while O'Loughlin and Selfors each drove in two.
On Saturday, the Bolts earned a conference win in game one over Central 7-1 won the non-conference game 12-3.
In the conference game, Piercy threw another complete game on the mound and allowed just one run on four hits while striking out five. She also helped her own cause at the plate by leading the team with two RBIs.
In game two, Emma Kimberling earned the win on the mound. She threw six innings and allowed three runs on nine hits while striking out five.
At the plate, sophomore Joelie Spelts led the Bolts with three RBIs while Lehto and Logan Brown each added two.
Thunder Basin (12-3) went into the weekend ranked No. 2 in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media softball rankings.
The Bolts will return to the field next weekend with a pair of doubleheaders at the Energy Capital Sports Complex. Thunder Basin will play Cheyenne South Friday and Laramie Saturday morning.
