The Thunder Basin High School boys basketball team let one slip away, dropping a tough game to Cheyenne East 65-51 on the road Friday night.
The Bolts led for nearly the entire game, taking a 14-9 lead out of the first quarter and a 34-29 lead into the locker room at halftime. While the Bolts' lead shrank to 48-46 after the third quarter, the Thunderbird offense began to take advantage of some of Thunder Basin's mistakes late in the game to eventually take the lead and hold onto it through the final minutes of the game.
The Bolts came into the game ranked No. 2 in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media boys basketball rankings while the Indians were ranked No. 4. The loss dropped the Bolts to 10-4 on the season.
Leading in scoring for Thunder Basin was junior Deegan Williams with 24 points, followed by junior McKale Holte with 17, junior Ethan Cox with 11 and senior Andre Felton with eight.
Thunder Basin will look to bounce back with another road game against Cheyenne Central at noon Saturday.
