The Campbell County High School boys beat the Natrona County Mustangs in the consolation semifinals Saturday to earn a spot in the state tournament, but lost to Cheyenne East in the East Regional third-place game 62-48.
Having already qualified for this week’s Class 4A state tournament, the Camels gave some of their starters a rest against the Mustangs.
Jefferson Neary and Luke Hladky, who average more than 30 points a game between the two, were in street clothes on the bench.
“They’re beat up a little bit,” Campbell County coach Bubba Hladky said about the decision to sit the starters. “(It was) just to rest them, make sure they’ll be good to go. Both those guys are competitors, (so) I imagine that they’ll be ready to play Thursday.”
Campbell County (11-14 overall) beat Casper-Natrona County 60-41 in the consolation semifinals earlier in the day to ensure a Class 4A State Tournament spot.
Against East, the Camels trailed 14-6 with 1:30 to play in the first quarter. Then senior Quincy Wofford hit a 3-pointer and junior Austin Robertson stole the ball and ran down for a transition layup. At the buzzer to end the quarter, Campbell County’s Ryan Schmit scored a layup and was fouled on the play.
He hit his extra shot and the Camels, without Neary and Luke Hladky, were tied at 14 after one quarter with the Thunderbirds, who played all of their starters.
“It just slows down the offense, I feel like, quite a bit,” Campbell County junior Gabe Gibson said about not having all of the starters playing. “But we had lots of people step up and make some big plays.”
In the start of the second quarter, Gibson hit two back-to-back 3-point buckets to give the Camels a 20-14 lead. But the Camels gave up a 23-6 run to Cheyenne East to end the half.
After three quarters, the Camels were still in the game behind 53-44, but the offense floundered and scored only four points in the final frame for the 62-48 final.
“We compete every game. We try our hardest every game. Our goal was to get the three seed for state, which is what that game would’ve given us. But it was still a great game,” Gibson said.
Gibson led the Camels with 16 points and had nine rebounds. Schmit tallied 10 points. Before Saturday, both averaged fewer than three points a game.
East junior Graedyn Buell led the Thunderbirds with 16 points.
Cheyenne East was coming off of a 66-41 win over Cheyenne Central, which was ranked the No. 1 team in the state after finishing the regular season 19-1 overall.
“That’s just a really hard game to play (against the Camels) after the type of game that we played this morning,” said East coach Rusty Horsley. “(CCHS) played hard and they’re a tough team. And for both of us to get here, I think we’re both just happy with that.”
Central hadn’t lost to a Wyoming team the whole season, but was upset by Thunder Basin and East to be knocked out of the state tournament.
The Camels upset the Thunderbirds in their first game of the tournament 60-51 on Thursday, and then they lost to the Sheridan Broncs 74-66 in the semifinals to drop into the consolation bracket.
Bubba Hladky said the regional tournament went well for his Camels.
“Overall, we really made some strides forward. I thought we got tougher and smarter,” he said. “That’s the way we’ve got to play. That’s the way we’ve always played. We take pride in our program.”
Campbell County basketball plays next in the Class 4A state tournament on Thursday in Casper against Star Valley, champion of the West Regional tournament.
Star Valley beat Kelly Walsh 48-43 in the championship game to take the No. 1 seed out of the West Region.
