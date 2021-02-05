Jason Fink was all smiles Friday night.
The Campbell County High School junior couldn't miss against Cheyenne South, leading the Camels to a 80-35 win over the Bison at home.
It was a special night for the Camels' sixth man, who scored 30 points, all coming from beyond the arc. But Fink doesn't take all the credit. Fink thinks his teammates were the reason for his breakout performance.
"It was just a bunch of ball movement," Fink said. "Jeff (Neary) and Luke (Hladky) were really leading the team and getting me the open looks and that really set the tone for the game tonight."
The Camels took a 28-10 lead into second quarter and never looked back. Five of Fink's 10 3-pointers came in the first quarter, and he added three more in the first three minutes of the second quarter.
"I've been doing shooting workouts with Jefferson after practices and before games some days," Fink said. "It really feels good that it's finally starting to pay off come game time."
Campbell County's offense focuses on feeding the hot-hand on any given night. Friday against Cheyenne South, it was Fink's turn to shine.
"It always feels good, but it's all about the team at the end of the day," Fink said. "It doesn't matter who's scoring all the points as long as we're winning games."
The Camels took a 55-19 lead going into the locker room at halftime and the game turned into a running clock midway through the third quarter. Fink's shot wasn't the only thing Campbell County had going for them, as right before halftime Hladky had an alley-oop pass of thee glass to Gabe Gibson who finished the play with a dunk.
Behind Fink in scoring was Hladky with 15 points, Austin Robertson with 11, Neary with 10 and Gibson with 10.
The Camels improved to 7-4 on the season. Campbell County will return to action with another home game against Laramie at 2:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.