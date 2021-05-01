The Thunder Basin High School boys soccer team earned a pair of home wins to improve to 12-0 this weekend. The Bolts beat Laramie 5-0 Friday night and Cheyenne South 14-0 Saturday at TBHS.
Against Laramie, Sergio Pelayo got the scoring started with a goal in the 5th minute to put the Bolts up 1-0. Damien Myers scored with 13:24 left in the first half to give Thunder Basin a 2-0 lead going into halftime.
In the second half, the Bolts were able to add three insurance goals to secure the win. Sergey Pfiel scored 14 minutes into the second half before Cody Shrum added his first goal of the game off a penalty kick with 21:54 left in the game.
Ricardo Diaz finished off the scoring for Thunder Basin with a goal with 17:14 left to bring the game to its final score of 5-0.
On Saturday, the Bolts got out to an early lead and continued to find ways to get the ball into Cheyenne South's net. Pfiel scored less than three minutes into the game followed by a Cade Ayers goal off a corner kick nine minutes into the game to go up 2-0.
The Bolts then scored three times in less than a minute and a half off goals from Ian Tucker, Myers and Shrum to go up 5-0. Thunder Basin continued its offensive attack with goals from Diaz, Gunnar Gauthier, Caleb Howell and Ayers to go into the half with a 9-0 lead.
In the second half, Ayers scored in the 41st minute before the Bolts were able to find the back of the net again to go up 11-0. Ayers scored again with 17:45 left in the contest before Howell netted his second goal with 16:30 left.
Shrum rounded out the scoring montage with a goal with 12:45 left in the game to make the final score 14-0.
The Bolts went into the weekend ranked No. 2 in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media boys soccer rankings behind only Jackson and still have yet to give up a goal this season.
Thunder Basin will end the regular season with a home game with Campbell County Thursday evening and a road game with Sheridan Friday night.
