Liv Castellanos said finding a college roster spot during the COVID-19 pandemic was “a little bit terrible.”
The Campbell County High School senior, who committed to Chadron State College in Nebraska for basketball last weekend, is third on the Camels in scoring averaging 9.1 points per game. She also leads the team in assists (26) and is second in 3-pointers with nine on the season.
As a junior, Castellanos averaged 9.5 points a game and had a team-high 55 assists in 22 games.
Castellanos has been one of the senior leaders this season for CCHS coach Mitch Holst, who is coaching his 27th season at Campbell County. Going into the weekend, the Camels have a 4-5 record that includes a 2-0 record in conference play.
“She’s really emerged as a leader over the years and her work ethic has grown leaps and bounds because of her hard work,” Holst said. “It’s always a relief to see a player like her get rewarded for her efforts.”
Getting interest from college basketball programs starting in her junior year helped Castellanos refocus on her play on the court and motivated her to want to perform better.
“It definitely gave me another incentive to earning my share on the court,” Castellanos said. “It made me want to earn the college opportunity that I got and it made me kind of realize that I’m capable of doing more than I’m doing right now.”
Castellanos chose Chadron State because of how close it is to home. While it will be difficult to leave her friends and family and everything she’s ever known behind when she moves to Nebraska in the fall, Castellanos said it’s a step she feels is necessary to start the next chapter in her life.
“I’m a little bit nervous because it’s scary leaving your life behind here, but I’m really looking forward to meeting the new girls that I’m going to be working with there,” Castellanos said. “I’ve been around these girls here (in Gillette) for so long that I’m not really worried about our connection being lost.”
In terms of what she looks forward to the most about college basketball, Castellanos is excited to see an increase in tempo and game speed out there on the court. While she knows there will definitely be an adjustment period at first, she enjoys the aggressive play style the Eagles have on the court.
Another important thing for Castellanos during her decision-making process was going to a school where she felt she could earn playing time. The NCAA announced before the season that students would be granted an extra year of eligibility because of the ongoing pandemic, which is something Castellanos had to take into account when looking at potential schools.
“The NCAA rule that they gave out definitely put a halt on stuff because most of the colleges I was looking at I was making sure they had a senior class that was big enough that was leaving,” Castellanos said. “Now all those players had that extra year so that was a big factor in deciding as well.”
Dealing with college coaches over the last year and a half was a lot like interviewing for a job, Castellanos said. Now with her future plans beyond high school set, she finally feels able to focus on one last run with her Camel teammates during her final year at CCHS.
“One big goal is to make state obviously,” Castellanos said. “I want to help my team compete at state. The wins and losses to me are a big deal, don’t get me wrong, but I definitely want to make sure that we’re working up to it and we’re playing as a team when we’re there.”
With the weight of the decision off her shoulders, Castellanos said she looks forward to suiting up for the Camels and not playing with as much pressure on her to impress scouts or to create game film. Now she can enjoy her favorite part of the game she’s been playing since the second grade: her relationships with her teammates.
“Knowing that I’m committed now, I don’t really have to worry about what other people are seeing in my game film,” Castellanos said. “I know that they want me and I want to go there. It’s just so relieving.”
