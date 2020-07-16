Incoming seventh and eighth grade girls who want to play volleyball are invited to join coaches for open gym sessions at Campbell County High School next week.
Sessions will run from 7-9 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday and will be free of charge. Younger girls are welcome to attend.
Val Oliver, volleyball coach at Twin Spruce Junior High School, said she and other coaches will be present to direct the sessions. She said COVID-19 safety restrictions will be applied to the activities and social distancing guidelines will be followed.
Oliver said cleaning procedures also will be followed as the season begins to inch closer, including wiping balls down and keeping the girls separated as much as possible in the gyms.
Oliver said those planning to participate should enter the gym through the back door behind the school.
