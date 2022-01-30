The Gillette Wild junior hockey team’s historic season continued with a pair of road wins over the Butte Cobras this weekend. The Wild beat the Cobras 6-4 on Friday and 3-1 on Saturday in Montana.
Gillette started the weekend series by out-shooting Butte 72-50 in game one. After trailing 1-0 early in the first period, Caleb Sanborn tied the game off assists by Tristan Baker and Tucker Lien. Zack Slinger gave the Wild the lead late in the first with a goal off an assist by Nate Fanning.
Butte scored the next two goals to reclaim the lead but Alex Duchemin scored off assists by Will Blake and Declan Young to tie the game 3-3 and Vance Kleinschmidt scored off an assist by Sky Solig to give Gillette the lead going into the last period.
In the third, Solig scored off assists by Saizha Norwegian and Fanning and Lien scored off an assist by Baker to close out the game with a 6-4 win.
Jack Orchard earned the win in net for Gillette. Orchard finished with 46 saves on 50 shots.
In game two, Baker gave the Wild an early 1-0 lead in the first period off assists by Sanborn and Lien. In the second period, Sanborn stretched the lead to 2-0 with a goal assisted by Baker and Lien.
After a Butte goal early in the first minute of the third period, Lien added a big insurance goal of his own off assists by Baker and Brock Trboyevich to seal the win.
Jake Turek was the winning goaltender for Gillette in game two. He saved 29 of the 30 shots he saw. The Wild out-shot the Cobras 59-30 on Saturday night.
The two-game sweep keeps the Wild in first place in the Frontier Division with 71 points. Gillette will have a crucial two-game home series with the Helena Bighorns next weekend.
The Bighorns stand in second place with 68 points and would pass the Wild for first place with a pair of wins. Next weekend is the last time Gillette will see Helena in the regular season.
The Wild and Bighorns will play at 7:05 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Spirit Hall Ice Arena at Cam-plex.
